AllianceRx Walgreens Prime to Become AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

Tracey James, RPh, assumes chief operating officer position to support future company strategy.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, recently announced its intent to rebrand. Effective June 24, 2022, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime will become AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy. Walgreens announced full ownership of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime in January, necessitating the name change.

"While our name is changing, we will be the same specialty and home delivery pharmacy our patients trust and depend on for life-saving medications," says Joel Wright, RPh, chief executive officer. "We will continue putting patients first in everything we do to provide hope and care for better tomorrows."

Wright says additional company changes include the promotion of senior vice president Tracey James, RPh, to chief operating officer. James, a licensed pharmacist who has been with the organization since its inception, will oversee pharmaceutical and payer relations, clinical and professional services, and Specialty360 therapy teams.

"Our Specialty360 therapy teams were developed to enable us to improve patient outcomes, reduce cost of care, and enhance the patient and provider experience," Wright says. "As the pharmacy industry evolves, the complexity of our patients' needs led us to change our operating model to support them with therapy-specific teams."

Specialty360 therapy team members will continue to specialize in therapies to better serve patients. New, dedicated therapy directors will work cross-functionally with pharmacy functions to oversee the delivery of patient care. Team members, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and dietitians, will be certified in specific diagnoses along with associated therapies. Those diagnoses include behavioral health, bone health, chronic inflammatory disease, endocrine, neurology, nursing and infusion-supporting therapies, oncology, organ/infectious disease, pulmonary and allergy, and reproductive health.

"We're evolving the organization to support a more personalized pharmacy experience with specific clinical expertise for our patients, based on their diagnoses," James says. "This new structure will allow our team members to meet our patients where they need us most and position the company for future growth."

Formed in 2017, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

