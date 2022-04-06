Anker Brings The Speed With Its First 3D Printer, The AnkerMake M5

5X faster print speeds and AI monitoring makes 3D printing a more practical tool for consumers

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnkerMake, Anker Innovations new 3D printing brand, announced today the launch of the AnkerMake M5, the first 3D printer designed to improve the user experience by reducing printing time up to 70%. The AnkerMake M5 is available today on Kickstarter.com, starting at an super early bird price of $429.

AnkerMake M5 3D printer reduces average print time by up to 70 percent (PRNewswire)

"3D printers help us imagine a world where ideas and creative concepts can be instantly transformed into physical form. However, the reality is 3D printing can be slow, cumbersome, and difficult to figure out," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "AnkerMake is committed to removing these pain points so that artists, inventors, hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts can take advantage of a more practical tool to bring their creations to life."

The AnkerMake M5 solves the most critical issues that have prevented 3D printing from becoming a more mainstream endeavor. These issues include slow print speeds, the need to constantly supervise printing for errors and a needlessly complicated user experience.

The AnkerMake M5 solves these issues by delivering:

Quick and Easy Assembly

3D printing has never been this accessible. The M5 is designed is easy to set up in just three steps within 15 minutes. Several user-friendly features including 7x7 auto-leveling, PEI soft magnetic printing bed, auto-resume after power outage and printing notifications. These enhancements help the user focus completely on their prints instead of technical aspects and handcrafting.

A New Standard in Print Speeds

Thanks to its new PowerBoost technology, the AnkerMake M5 basic print speed is 250 mm/s, which can be used for printing jobs that require a smoother and more detailed finish. For faster print jobs, perfect for prototyping and less detailed finishes, the M5 can save even more time with an acceleration of the extruder up to 2,500 mm/s². In this print mode, the M5 can reduce the average print times by up to 70% in comparison to other 3D printers.

Stable, Quality Printing

The aluminum alloy die-casting design increases the weight of the base, reducing the center of gravity of the machine. The sleek design makes printing more stable and allows fast speeds and extreme acceleration. The installation error of the base is also reduced, improving the accuracy of the printing tool and surface even at high speeds with 0.1 mm precision.

AI Print Monitoring

The built-in HD camera will monitor print jobs for issues like layer splitting, spaghetti mess or nozzle plugging. When it detects an issue, the AnkerMake M5 will alert users. This feature helps avoid wasting time and valuable printing materials.

Live WebCam View With Time Lapse

Users can view live feeds of their print jobs from anywhere using the AnkerMake mobile app. Time lapse videos are also automatically generated after the printing job is complete. With an adaptive light-sensing algorithm, users can see the printer output clearly, even at night.

Smart, Connected Printing

The AnkerMake M5 can be seamlessly connected and controlled through both the AnkerMake mobile app and AnkerMake slicing software1. Multi-device management and remote messaging notifications enable the user to start printing from their smartphone or computer anytime, anywhere.

Additional Specs:

5X industry average print speed (250 mm/s in standard print mode)

2,500 mm/s² in accelerated print mode

Can reduce average print time by up to 70 percent

AI print monitoring with auto shut-off

Integrated HD cam with remote viewing

Supports WiFi and USB connectivity

Easy filament loading and extraction with heat assist

Magnetic base for easy removal and cleaning

Weight: 12.4 kg / 27.3 lb

Measurement: 502x438x470 mm / 19.76x17.24x18.50 inches

Price & Availability

The AnkerMake M5 3D printer is available on Kickstarter.com starting today for special, limited super early bird price of $429. The normal early bird price is $499. Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here.

1 AnkerMake App and software will be available later this year at the commercial launch of AnkerMake M5.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About AnkerMake

AnkerMake is committed to becoming the world's #1 brand for intelligent manufacturing by helping artists, hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts and professional users bring their creations to life. More information about AnkerMake can be found at AnkerMake.com

