Blue Water Affiliate Great Outdoor Cottages Announces Construction of New Facility

A new factory will be up and running by September of this year to continue the production of high-quality cabins, park models, and cottages.

OCEAN CITY, Md., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular high-quality cabin manufacturer, Great Outdoor Cottages, has begun the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in the Georgetown, DE Business Park to keep up with a large increase in demand. Founded by Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water, along with Mike Scheid and John Longino, Great Outdoor Cottages currently has over 60 employees and a management team with over 185 years of combined experience in park model construction.

The cottages produced by GOC will be made of top-of-the-line building materials and technology to ensure they are great investments for the properties that purchase them. (PRNewswire)

Great Outdoor Cottages has begun the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in the Georgetown, DE Business Park

Great Outdoor Cottages will be moving from its temporary facility in Millsboro, DE to the new factory as soon as construction has been completed. While the current facility proved to be adequate for producing the companies' initial units, sales had to be cut off at 171 units due to overwhelming demand and production space limitations. Of those units, 35 have already been completed and delivered, with the first ones delivered to a third-party campground in North Carolina in January 2022.

The new manufacturing facility will be constructed in partnership with the Sussex County Government with a final size of 50,000 sq ft. It will be dedicated to constructing cottages and will serve areas east of the Mississippi from Maine to Georgia. The cottages themselves will be constructed using top-of-the-line building materials and technology to ensure they are great investments for the properties that purchase them. This includes industry-unique smart foam insulation, smart siding, superior quality metal roofing, and synthetic exterior looks that give the cottages a coastal and natural feel. The cottages will be able to sleep six people comfortably and will include plenty of storage, a full kitchen, a walk-in shower along with a full bathroom, and a back porch.

"Our motto is to build the nicest and strongest park models in the industry." Said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water, and lead investor of Great Outdoor Cottages. "This means we won't cut corners while using innovative building techniques to create great cottages with cool space-saving amenities and exciting features."

To learn more about Great Outdoor Cottages and their products, visit https://www.greatoutdoorcottages.com/

About Great Outdoor Cottages:

Great Outdoor Cottages is a team of developers, investors, and adventurers with over 185 years of combined park model construction experience. Great Outdoor Cottages was formed to design and build innovative and high-quality cabins, park models, and cottages for the campground and resort industries.

Blue Water Involvement:

Blue Water founded the Great Outdoor Cottages park model/cabin manufacturing company along with Mike Scheid (COO of GOC) and John Longino (CFO of GOC). Mike oversees the day-to-day design and production of innovative and high-quality products in the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, while John manages all financial, human capital, and administrative operations and helps guide the company's strategic vision for the future.

Blue Water specializes in developing and managing campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. (PRNewsfoto/Blue Water Development) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Water Development