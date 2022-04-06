FOR EARTH DAY 2022 PANGEASEED PRESENTS SEA CHANGE: A DECADE OF ARTIVISM FOR OCEANS

Non-Profit releases one-of-a-kind retrospective art book celebrating 10 years of art and murals dedicated to our planet's oceans by renowned artists from across the globe.

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the art world has leaned heavily into the digital space, PangeaSeed is here to remind us of the brilliance of analog mediums. In honor of 10 years of what they have cleverly coined "ARTivism," the nonprofit organization is releasing a limited edition retrospective art book, sparking collectors' collective love for tangible fine art.

Sea Change Book Preview (PRNewswire)

Available for presale on April 11th, and dropping on April 19th, just in time for Earth Day, art-lovers, ocean-lovers, and collectors alike will be able to purchase Sea Change: A Decade of ARTivism for Oceans, PangeaSeed Foundation's limited edition retrospective art book celebrating ten years of ARTivism for oceans. Based on the nonprofit's programs, Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans and Printed Oceans, the book features over 100 artists spanning from murals and original artworks to underwater photography captured by founder Tré Packard while in the field for PangeaSeed projects around the world.

To celebrate the milestone decade of work in ocean conservation and awareness, this one-of-a-kind retrospective art book focuses on six key marine environmental issues, including plastic pollution, overfishing and climate change, and will be available in a limited edition of 2000 copies, unifying the art community within the sustainably sourced pages of the book. In an effort to continue the community building and further spread the ocean-saving mission of the organization, PangeaSeed Foundation will be hosting a series of one-day signing and talk-story events at arts venues and educational institutions in key international cities.

Complete with works from Tristan Eaton, Lauren YS, Alegria Del Prado, and NYCHOS just to name a few, the book is an outstanding overview of what a decade of collaboration between artists and activists can accomplish.

PangeaSeed has proven time and time again that their relationship with artists is invaluable, fostering a bond over their 10 years of work. Not only does the book itself demonstrate this, their partnership with the legendary Shepard Fairey goes beyond the pages. In addition to writing the foreword, Fairey is also releasing a limited edition art print to benefit PangeaSeed Foundation, further emphasizing this symbiotic relationship. On April 14th, fans will have the opportunity to purchase these signed fine art prints, a portion of which will be available bundled with the Sea Change book at a discounted price while supplies last.

With its release right around Earth Day, the book is incredibly timely, amplifying the existing voices, and reaching new ones along the way to give the ocean a creative voice.

The book will be available for purchase at shop.pangeaseed.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PangeaSeed Foundation