Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results: May 10, 2022

Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on May 10, 2022.

The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512 Conference ID required for access: 5347317

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gooqch6s

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact: 
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Treasury
(781) 356-9763
olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director, Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

