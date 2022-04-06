Jackson State University Unveils BankPlus Atrium at College of Business in Honor of Longstanding Corporate Partnership

JACKSON, Miss., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., Provost Alisa Mosley, Ph.D. and College of Business Dean Fidelis M. Ikem, Ph.D. gathered with students, faculty and staff to unveil the newly named BankPlus atrium within the College of Business. BankPlus has proudly supported the institution with more than $1 million, the first company to make this level of commitment to JSU. The event also recognized The BankPlus Endowed Chair in Accounting with the Jackson State University Development Foundation, Inc. The endowment will support costs related to research, teaching and outreach by the chair-holder in the JSU College of Business.

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., and BankPlus President and CEO William A. Ray pose in front of the newly unveiled BankPlus Atrium signage at the College of Business on Tuesday. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to acknowledge BankPlus as a corporate partner who has supported Jackson State throughout the years in the way of sponsorships, scholarships to deserving students and through the establishment of the endowed chair in accounting," said President Hudson. "This BankPlus atrium recognizes their commitment to the College of Business and the success of our university and our community as a whole."

BankPlus President and CEO William A. Ray said the company is committed to continuing its relationship with JSU, which aligns with the bank's mission to enrich lives and build stronger communities. Having honed his skills in the world of public accounting before entering banking, Ray hopes the endowed chair in accounting will facilitate more graduates to enter the world of banking and finance. The chair position is just one of several areas of support that the BankPlus has provided over the years, including event sponsorships, scholarships and support of Athletics, the Drama Club and more.

"In 2006 we made a promise to Jackson State to not only be a sponsor of the school, but to be a true corporate partner on campus and in the neighborhood. The Dalton street branch, just down the street, was a multi-million-dollar commitment to this community. One of the largest private commitments to the area in the last 30 years."

Provost Mosley thanked BankPlus for embracing JSU's mission and vision to train students who are prepared to meet the 20th century needs of Corporate America.

"This strong partnership with BankPlus allows JSU to enhance financial literacy within our local community, promote small businesses and expose our scholars to the world of commercial banking, which is an important industry for our students to immerse themselves in. Having these funds will assist us in developing an overall model of success," said Mosley.

About Jackson State University: Challenging Minds, Changing Lives

Jackson State University, founded in 1877, is a historically black, high research activity university located in Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi. Jackson State's nurturing academic environment challenges individuals to change lives through teaching, research and service. Officially designated as Mississippi's Urban University, Jackson State continues to enhance the state, nation and world through comprehensive economic development, healthcare, technological and educational initiatives. The only public university in the Jackson metropolitan area, Jackson State is located near downtown, with five satellite locations throughout the area. For more information, visit www.jsums.edu or call 601-979-2121.

About the College of Business

The College of Business at Jackson State University is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International), the highest business school accrediting body in the world. The college is also accredited by the Network of International Business Schools (NIBS). NIBS accreditation recognizes business schools that have demonstrated a commitment to internationalization in all facets of their organization.

