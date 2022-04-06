SparkCognition Government Systems Appoints Lieutenant General Ken Hunzeker (Ret.) to Board of Directors

Hunzeker brings extensive public and private expertise to global AI company's distinguished Board of government and commercial leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), developing trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, is pleased to announce it has named three-star Lieutenant General Ken Hunzeker (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. Hunzeker will bring his extensive leadership experience from a 35-year career in the Department of Defense (DoD) and across nearly a decade of commercial federal sector roles to the company's distinguished Board, helping guide SGS' strategy and growth over the coming years.

Lieutenant General Ken Hunzeker (Ret.) (PRNewswire)

"The challenges facing the defense and intelligence communities today are complex and require leading-edge technologies and deep domain expertise that can be delivered in a rapidly configurable, highly reliable, and scalable manner," said Hunzeker. "SGS has a proven track record of building AI-enabled solutions to solve the government's most challenging problems, and I am excited to join my fellow Board members to help guide the business as it continues to grow."

Hunzeker served in the Army for 35 years before retiring in 2010 in the assignment as Deputy Commander, United States Forces–Iraq. He also commanded the 1st Infantry Division and the 5th U.S. Corps, both in U.S. Army Europe. Following his retirement from the Army, Hunzeker joined ITT Corporation as the Vice President of Government Relations for ITT Defense and Information Solutions. In April 2011, he was appointed president of Exelis Mission Systems, a business division of the ITT Corporate subsidiary, Exelis. In 2014, Mission Systems was established as a publicly-traded company, Vectrus, where Hunzeker served as Chief Executive Officer and President until his retirement in December 2016.

Following his highly decorated military and commercial career, Hunzeker brings a wealth of experience and understanding of the unique challenges facing industry and governments alike, and how the private sector is integral to solving these issues. He joins some of the most experienced and decorated leaders at the helm of SGS, including:

General John R. Allen (Ret.)

Admiral John M. Richardson (Ret.)

Robert O. Work , former Deputy Secretary of Defense

Amir Husain , Founder and CEO of SparkCognition

"Lt. Gen. Hunzeker brings deep leadership experience in the public and private sectors and a pragmatic approach to technology adoption, all of which will be instrumental to winning new business and accelerating the growth of the company," said Logan Jones, President & General Manager, SGS. "I look forward to him helping us deliver next-generation AI solutions in order to ensure mission readiness, optimize decision making, and enhance operational effectiveness."

To learn more about SparkCognition Government Systems, visit www.sparkgov.ai .

About SparkCognition Government Systems

SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the first artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense. By developing and operationalizing next-generation AI-powered systems, SGS enables government organizations to meet the needs of their most pressing national security missions. SGS advances government operations by analyzing complex data to inform and accelerate intelligent decisions, applying predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve logistics, deploying autonomy technology for power projection systems, using AI and machine learning for large-scale processing of unstructured data, and more. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings, visit www.sparkgov.ai .

Contact Info

Cara Schwartzkopf

Communications Manager

cschwartzkopf@sparkcognition.com

251-501-6121

SparkCognition Government Systems (PRNewsfoto/SparkCognition) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SparkCognition Government Systems