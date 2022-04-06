Spectra7 and Volex Demonstrate 112G PAM4 Signaling over 4 Meters of 28AWG Copper Cable at DesignCon

Spectra7's GC1122 GaugeChangerTM Chips now Sampling

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that it will partnering with Volex plc ("Volex") to demonstrate Spectra7's new 112G PAM4 GaugeChangerTM chip intended for next generation 800Gbps data center interconnects at this year's annual DesignCon Conference and Exhibition being held in Santa Clara, CA from April 6-7, 2022. The demonstration will highlight the performance of Spectra7's new GC1122 chip compensating for 112Gbps PAM4 signal loss over 4m of Volex 28AWG high-speed twin-ax cable.

"Customers continue to demand copper as they move to next-generation 25.6 and 51.2 Tbps platforms and 800G switching solutions," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst with 650 Group. "We see the 800G and above Ethernet switch market growing at over 150% CAGR over the next 5 years to over $10 billion, and Spectra7 and cable partners such as Volex are sure to benefit from this CAPEX spending growth."

"We are excited to have Volex as a partner for this impressive demonstration of what is achievable with our GaugeChanger™ technology and their cable technology," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "We look forward to bringing 800G cables to market with them later this year."

The GC1122 is the latest addition to the GaugeChanger™ product line and extends the data rate from 56 to 112Gbps per lane. Since the GC1122 is analog and highly linear, dynamics such as line rate adjustment, multi-level signaling, intermittent line silence, transmit pre-emphasis or amplitude adjustment and receiver adaptivity are fully preserved. GC1122 chips are now sampling to leading cable partners and end customers.

GaugeChanger™ is an innovative technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics or DSP based retimed copper solutions. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ, 50 Gbps PAM-4 and 100 Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200, 400 and 800 Gbps.

DesignCon is the premier high-speed interconnect and system design conference attended by engineers from around the world. Spectra7 will be exhibiting in booth #1158.

ABOUT VOLEX

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a global leader in integrated manufacturing for performance-critical applications and a supplier of power products. We serve a diverse range of markets and customers, with particular expertise in cable assemblies, higher-level assemblies, data center power and connectivity, electric vehicles, and consumer electricals. We are headquartered in the UK and operate from 19 manufacturing locations with a global workforce of over 7,000 employees across 22 countries. Our products are sold through our own locally based sales teams and through authorized distributor partners to Original Equipment Manufacturers ('OEMs') and Electronic Manufacturing Services ('EMS') companies worldwide. All of the products and services that we offer are integral to the increasingly complex digital world in which we live, providing power and connectivity from the most common household items to the most complex medical equipment. For more information, please visit www.volex.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

