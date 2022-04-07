39 Hightower Advisors Named to the Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower announced today that 39 of its advisors have been named to the Forbes 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List, which recognizes the top advisors from across the Unites States. The Hightower advisors included on the 2022 list are:

Moss Crosby of Twickenham Advisors in Huntsville, Ala.

Joseph Rosol of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jason Ezzell of The Ezzell-Conklin Group in Folsom, Calif.

Robert Schein of Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, Calif.

William Blanke of Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, Calif.

David Molnar of Crest Capital Advisors in San Diego, Calif.

David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

Jeffrey Corliss of RDM Financial Group in Westport, Conn.

Pamela Abraham of Hightower Fort Myers in Fort Myers, Fla.

Mark Masterson of Hightower Naples in Naples, Fla.

Matthew Otto of The Otto Group in Sarasota, Fla.

Andrew Hill of Hill Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.

Roger Shaffer of Shaffer Wealth Management in Alpharetta, Ga.

Joel Rand of The Rand Group in Kihei, Hawaii

Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.

Michael Schneider of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

Jake Falcon of Falcon Wealth Advisors in Mission Woods, Kan.

Jeff Leventhal of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.

Gibson Wilkes of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, Maine

Blair Anderson of Hightower Great Lakes in Traverse City, Mich.

Mark Burns of Synergy Capital Solutions in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Barbara Archer of Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

Thomas Foley of Hightower Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

John M. Egan of Egan Wealth Advisors in Madison, N.J.

Mark Kravietz of ALINE Wealth in Melville, N.Y.

Peter Lang of Hightower Westchester in Harrison, N.Y.

Phillip Banazek of Morgia Wealth Management in Watertown, N.Y.

Peter Klein of ALINE Wealth in Melville, N.Y.

Justin Winters of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

Robert White of Morse, Towey and White Group in New York, N.Y.

Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

Michael Cantore of TC Wealth Management in New York, N.Y.

Patrick Fruzzetti of Rose Advisors in New York, N.Y.

Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

Jordan Waxman of Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.

Greg Sarian of Sarian Strategic Partners in Wayne, Pa.

Jeffrey Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, Va.

Lars Knudsen of Hightower Bellevue in Bellevue, Wash.

"It's incredible to again see so many Hightower advisors named to Forbes' Best-In-State list," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We're extremely proud of our advisors for the work they do supporting clients and helping them live out their well-th stories. Congratulations to all on this well-deserved honor."

The Forbes rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, which used an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data to rate thousands of advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience in the wealth management industry. The rankings were compiled though analysis of several key factors, including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience of more than 34,000 nominees. View the complete list here.

In 2021, Hightower advisors appeared on Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Independent Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Top 1200. Additionally, Forbes named Hightower advisors to several of its best-of lists including America's Top Wealth Advisors, America's Best Women Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisor, the Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Hightower advisors have also been honored on Seramount's 2021 'Top Wealth Advisor Moms' List and InvestmentNews' '40 Under 40'.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

