BV Investment Partners Announces Majority Investment in Source Advisors

BOSTON, April 7, 2022 -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today that it has made a majority investment in Source Advisors, a market leading specialty tax solutions and software provider focused on the SMB market.

Founded in 1983, Source Advisors is a market leading specialized tax solutions and software firm providing R&D Tax Credits, Cost Segregation, §179D, §45L, and LIFO inventory solutions to clients across a range of industries and geographies. The company provides a comprehensive solution suite to its customers through a combination of highly technical consulting and proprietary software tools. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth and has over 150 employees.

Jason Kustka, Managing Director of BV Investment Partners, said, "There is a broad and growing demand for specialty tax consulting services across end markets. Source Advisors has developed a nearly 40 year track record of delivering superior client service and built a network of more than 850 CPA partner firms who refer and offer Source's tax solutions to their clients."

Chris Henderson, President of Source Advisors, said, "With BV as our new partner, we're excited to further accelerate efforts to strengthen our data-driven, technology-enabled offerings that will continue to help our clients navigate the ever-evolving and complex business tax code. Source Advisors has a history of utilizing a powerful combination of technical experts and technology to eliminate guesswork and allow companies to claim the tax credits they deserve. Given BV's long track record of investing in technology-driven companies, we plan to further expand our ability to leverage proprietary technology to enhance tax saving strategies across the Source Advisors platform, including the recently launched GOAT.tax automated R&D Tax Credit platform."

Jason Kustka added, "We look forward to partnering with Chris Henderson and his team to leverage BV's expertise investing in the CPA channel, through our investment in Right Networks, and our broader firm thesis in the "Office of the CFO," through our investment in Consero Global."

About Source Advisors

Source Advisors has helped businesses maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for almost four decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with a network of over 850 accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, §179D, §45L, and LIFO inventory solutions to their clients. With a nationwide team of more than 150 professionals, Source Advisors serves thousands of clients annually and has worked with many of the nation's most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies. https://www.sourceadvisors.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.4 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com .

