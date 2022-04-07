Cameron Forni Teams up with Frank Orenstein to Create Casterion - the Premium High-End Recreational Cannabis Consumption Lounge

Casterion Premium Lounges are Coming to West Hollywood, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York, Miami and Barcelona

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casterion, a high-end, recreational cannabis consumption lounge partnership, investment and management group, was announced to bring long awaited consumption lounges to major cities. Casterion was formed to be the global leader in premium immersive cannabis lounge experiences. The initial launch will be in West Hollywood, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and Barcelona.

Casterion Logo (PRNewswire)

The leadership team and partners are industry experts in hospitality and delivering the most engaging experiences for guests. Founding co-partners: Cameron Forni, Frank Orenstein, and Jonathan Eisenberg are dedicated to creating an experience that combines outstanding physical, digital and experiences aligned via a deep understanding of what customers want and expect. By offering a social cannabis consumption venue that can be your virtual home, office, social and networking destination, Casterion is creating a new category in cannabis consumption that elevates the experience to a level only seen in the best hospitality brands across the world.

"As more states are legalizing recreational cannabis, many focus on retail and processing and cultivation… I am excited to work with a team to develop a safe, exciting, vibrant, social space for consumers," said Cameron Forni. "Who better to partner with than a team that understands luxury, cannabis and media - together we are going to set the standard in Consumption Lounge experiences across the globe."

"The fundamentals of excellence in hospitality are well known," said Frank Orenstein. "Applying these to a new sector, elevating the consumer proposition and delivering a memorable, compelling and recurring experience, is an exciting opportunity. The assembled team of international specialists will be a powerful catalyst for a new standard in Consumption Lounges, underpinned by an ambitious global growth-focused brand."

Casterion has an impressive leadership team that includes:

Cameron Forni is known for his many wins and constantly pushing innovation in the cannabis industry, including the launch of Select Oil in 2016 and the design of the cartridges and components that later became the industry standard. In 2020, Forni had one of the most successful exits in cannabis history. Recently founded Hypescale Ventures to invest in cannabis businesses.

Frank Orenstein , previously the brand co-founder and EVP of Business Development for the Four Seasons brand and concepts, his experience and understanding of luxury brands will set the standard. Frank has been responsible for the development of over a Billion dollars in hotel real estate and has raised in excess of $400 million for equity for various hospitality projects.

Jonathan Eisenberg is a former Managing Director for Citicorp Capital, representing Citigroup on the Boards of listed companies and is also a former Partner of Tress Capital, a cannabis private equity group. Presently, Jonathan is Chairman of Grownetics, a cannabis cultivation analytics company, Board member of C2U, a cannabis cultivar branding platform and is a Board member of the Resource Innovation Institute, a USDA funded not for profit setting benchmarks for CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture).

Together, the team has the expertise in scaling with intention to vertically integrate businesses on the cannabis side with a hospitality lense that meets market demand.

For more information about Casterion, please visit www.casterion.com

About Casterion:

Casterion is a cannabis consumption management group that engages in and caters to premium cannabis lifestyle and experience. Casterion carefully curates locations strategically across the globe and properties that are beautifully designed, to engage customers with the most memorable cannabis consumption experience. The food and beverage experience will be contemporary, aligned with the property 'vibe'.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ida Bo Frazier

The Rose Group

ida@therosegrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casterion