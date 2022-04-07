Cogent Communications to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on May 5th, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on May 5, 2022 to present Cogent's operating results for the first quarter of 2022 and answer questions. Cogent will issue a press release announcing the operating results at 7:00 a.m. (ET) on May 5, 2022.

Participation is open to all parties and this call may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-866-374-5140 for U.S. callers (use PIN 78490912#)

1-404-400-0571 for international callers (use PIN 78490912#)

We recommend callers dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure you are connected.



Internet: An audio webcast is accessible under "Events" in the "News" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events and will remain available through May 19, 2022. A printed transcript will be posted on the website when it becomes available.

About Cogent

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in 216 markets across 50 countries.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

