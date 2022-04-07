FOR THE FIRST TIME NOBEL LAUREATES WILL JOIN THE LARGEST METAVERSE - FORUM

FOR THE FIRST TIME NOBEL LAUREATES WILL JOIN THE LARGEST METAVERSE - FORUM

Nobel laureates and world experts in science and business will share their knowledge at the IV Nobel Festival - the first Meta-Forum in the World, which will be held from April 12 to 22, 2022.

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel laureates will give special lectures at the IV Nobel Festival in Phenom Metaverse (virtual 3D space) from April 12 to 22, 2022.

IV Nobel Fest Logo (PRNewswire)

The Nobel Festival is the largest international technological, scientific, and educational event that gathers 10 Nobel Prize winners, 10 Breakthrough Prize winners, 500 universities, and 500,000 participants from 155 countries.

Stars of science and business who will share their unique knowledge are:

José Manuel Barroso , Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, President of the European Commission (2004-2014),

Sophia the Robot , the most famous AI humanoid robot developed by Hanson Robotics, a citizen of Saudi Arabia ,

George Church , the most influential geneticist of our time, professor of genetics at Harvard School of Medicine ,

Jonathan Medved , father of Israel's Silicon Valley, CEO of OurCrowd, a Jerusalem -based global investment platform.

From April 18 to 22, there will be the Nobel Lecture Week, which will provide a unique opportunity to listen to the lectures taught by 15 Nobel Prize winners and Breakthrough Prize winners, including:

Takaaki Kajita , winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics, whose discovery paved the way for powerful quantum computers,

Rae Kwon Chung , 2007 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Advisor to UN Secretary-General on climate change,

Robert Langer , 2014 Medical Breakthrough Award winner, American biotech star.

All students and participants of the IV Nobel Festival will receive a free certificate of participation.

The main gift for festival participants will be a week of free classes on innovations from Harvard and Stanford Professor Dr. Vivek Wadhwa.

Exponential Innovation is the world's best course on new technologies taught at Ivy League universities and is a guide to the latest technological changes, future technology trends, and building innovative billion-dollar startups.

To access the IV Nobel Festival virtually, you need to download the Phenom Metaverse mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

Registration for the Nobel Festival is open on the website:

https://nobel-fest.org/

The partners of the Nobel Festival are Nur-Sultan city, Coca-Cola company, Auezov University, Seifullin University, Altyn Qyran Foundation, Chevron corporation, Bilim Media Group educational platform, Q3 Worldwide company, Centre for European policy.

Media contact: Darina Sembay, darina@inpolicy.net, +7 705 863 67 33, Instagram: @nobel_fest.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782612/IV_Nobel_Fest_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IV Nobel Fest