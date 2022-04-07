Golden Grail Tech Beverages Shares Influential Media Hits

Beverage Insights, BevNet, FoodBev Media, VEG New World has covered the company and their brands

WESTON, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced a recap of its exposure in international trade publications. Read and click on links for articles.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

1.Beverage Insights is an electronic newsletter, published at least 90X per year. BBI breaks important news developments; reports key trends and provides exclusive coverage of non-alcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks, juices, teas and coffees.

Snippet of the Golden Grail Beverage Insights Article

PROFILE: Starting with Spider Energy, Golden Grail Builds Bev Portfolio with View to Building Brands Responsibly; Vitaminwater, Celsius (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/CELH?p=CELH&.tsrc=fin-srch) Vet Heit Guiding Effort Receptive public markets seem to have made this a new era of bev rollup plays, with companies like Elegance Brands and Splash Beverage Group (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SBEV?p=SBEV&.tsrc=fin-srch) putting expanding collections of brands under single corporate roof. Here comes another: Golden Grail Technology Corp, which in July inked licensing deal for Spider Energy Drinks and is promising imminent additions in fruit essence water and other promising segments. Key part of its strategy seems to be to find ways to incubate brands efficiently, without severe capital burn rate that may rely on flamboyant exit to pay off. Based in Weston, Fla, and trading under GOGY symbol on OTC markets, Golden Grail IDs and acquires "already proven ready-to-drink brands" that play "within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management." So it melds a "recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages" with "industrious financial responsibility" to create "a unique entity in the beverage industry." Just joining team in consulting role for bev foray is Erin Heit, former Vitaminwater and Celsius exec, whose 3 Rings Marketing agency has specialized in the 3 key channels of consumer, trade and investor communications, harvesting experience she gained working at other publicly held cos like Celsius.

What segments is it targeting? Co's marketing materials cite such areas as "nutraceutical beverages such as vitamin-infused and CBD-infused beverages as well as lower-sugar energy drinks," promising segments that can be unlocked by the co "utilizing its history in data marketing and technology to market and distribute health-conscious and/or functional beverage brands."

STRATEGY: How Rollup Play Golden Grail Aims to Profit Golden Grail Technology, which has been quickly accumulating troubled bev brands on the cheap with a view to restaging them in synch with contemporary trends, outlined its strategy to investors earlier this week at Emerging Growth virtual conference. Along the way its key advisor, chief marketing consultant Erin Heit, drew on her experiences at Vitaminwater, Fuze, Celsius https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/ and various startups to offer pungent view of dynamics that might send a compelling brand proposition off the tracks. Case in point: too many founders are in the game to build their own popularity or get into exclusive events, she's observed, misplaced priorities that distort their spending decisions. At Golden Grail, fiscally responsible is the mantra, she said.

As reported, Golden Grail, which trades publicly on pink sheets, in less than a year has assembled a portfolio of Spider Energy, Trevi Essence Water, Tickle Water and Scorpion, mainly brands that had seemed to run their course after investing millions in marketing and retail development. There are plenty of such innovative beverages out there, Heit said, but fewer companies that are taking fiscally responsible approach to "innovate the business of beverage." In Golden Grail's case, that means spending pennies on the dollar for brands that already have invested $3-5 mil in creating and refining their brand, in the process building a consumer and retailer base. Once in, Golden Grail plans to focus its spend on immediate priorities like production and distribution "that will translate immediately into revenue. Essentially, we buy brands with immediate value," she argued. It undertakes immediate analysis to see what tweaks might be needed to align brand with ESG priorities and sets partnership with relevant cause-based org for each. In case of latest acquisition, Tickle Water, for instance, that means evaluating whether distinctive transparent can is out of synch with backlash vs plastic. Golden Grail also is considering adding extension under more mature name that might resonate with tweens. One area it won't go is marketing that pushes the boundaries of taste or ethics, as she believes Liquid Death did with its Super Bowl ad. "Advertising death in a can and destructive behavior was a negligent act," given crisis in depression and suicide affecting teens, she said.

2. BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. Since its inception, BevNET.com has become a recognized authority on the beverage industry. BevNET.com and its employees are often used as sources for media publications looking for industry information, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Detroit Free Press, CNBC and Wired Magazine.

For full articles click here:

bit.ly/3ioUi9B Golden Grail Tech Acquires Cause Water

https://bit.ly/3uY5VM5 Golden Grail Acquires Kids Drink Brand Tickle Water

3. FoodBev Media provides actionable insights that empower, educate and provide direction to food and beverage industry decision-makers. We offer all you need to know about food and drink innovation and trends around the world and interpret them to help you improve your business. Today FoodBev Media is a truly international multimedia business.

For full article click here:

bit.ly/3HiJZhh "Tickle Water is the fourth and latest addition to our rapidly growing and already robust beverage portfolio of functional healthy brands. We are excited about Tickle Water, which adds another premium beverage offering to a new demographic, children."

4. VEG NEW WORLD is a portal dedicated to all things related to a vegan lifestyle. If you are looking for updates about the latest vegan products or would like to hear how vegans around the world are creating a better world, you are in the right place.

For full article click here:

Golden Grail Announces the First Ever 'Sketch Can' for their Tickle Water Brand Extension

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water, sparkling flavored water and bottled spring water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

We are Doing Our Part … Going Beyond Our Fully Recyclable Can… Cause We Promise to Partner with Other Groups Helping Reduce Global Plastic… Cause Together We Can Make a Difference!

Join The Cause. Drink Cause Water.

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

For more information visit: https://causewater.com/

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp