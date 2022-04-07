GOSWIRL AND ASCENSION PERFORMANCE MEDIA PARTNER TO HELP SPARK THE LIVESTREAM VIDEO COMMERCE REVOLUTION IN THE USA

BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Stream Video is the next big thing in digital commerce, with leading analysts predicting a twenty-percent (20%) global share of all e-commerce over the next three (3) years. GoSwirl and Ascension Performance Media have formalized a partnership to expand the Swirl Live-Stream Video Platform in the United States and North American markets.

GoSwirl's platform sets the standard for live-stream video capability and scalability. Across Asia, Swirl® powers many of the largest ecommerce businesses across retail, entertainment and telecommunications. Ascension Performance Media™ supports and integrates live stream commerce into any existing digital business, from technology implementation, content strategy and celebrity live host recruitment.

"Video is the next frontier for ecommerce and Live Stream Video is changing everything," said Spencer Chesman, CEO of Ascension Performance Media LLC. "Too many ecommerce companies are playing by the old rules. Audiences will move on if they don't."

Global projections for online video consumption sit between seventy and eighty percent (70%-80%) yet most digital firms have an antiquated approach to driving sales through video.

"We see a true digital marketing revolution happening in Asia with Live Stream Video shopping. The North American market is far less developed and ripe for early adopters to become leaders in this critical medium," says Kaizad Hansotia, CEO of Swirl®. "In two years this will be a crowded space. Right now is the moment to act on a live stream strategy as I see Live Commerce being a $100Bn opportunity in US alone."

Ascension Performance Media™ and Swirl® are now available in North America to support live-stream shopping for leading businesses across all digital industries.

ABOUT SWIRL

SWIRL is a premier enterprise grade Live Shopping SaaS platform that powers digital brands with storytelling and hyper engagement to boost sales and shorten the path to purchase. It uses video as a backbone to power real-time virtual shopping – helping brands bridge the online-offline gap.

ABOUT ASCENSION PERFORMANCE MEDIA ™

Ascension Performance Media is the US channel partner for SWIRL, supporting the local needs of their US clients. APM secures live on-screen talent for SWIRL events via its proprietary roster of celebrity hosts. The hosts are specially trained to entertain viewers while presenting and promoting products available for sale during the livestream event. APM also performs studio services to support live events.

