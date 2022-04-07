JET LINX RECEIVES OMAHA BEST OF B2B AWARD FOR 10TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Milestone Achievement Marks Decade as Omaha's Best B2B Company for Corporate Jet Services

OMAHA, Neb., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services through its private terminal locations nationwide, today announced its receipt of B2B Omaha magazine's Best of B2B award for Corporate Jet Services for the 10th consecutive year. The annual awards celebrate the best businesses in Omaha with superior services and products across multiple categories, as voted by the readers of B2B Omaha, Omaha's premier business publication.

Jet Linx receives B2B Omaha magazine's Best of B2B award for Corporate Jet Services for the 10th consecutive year.

"It is an honor to be recognized for such a prestigious local award by the Omaha community for the tenth consecutive year," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx Aviation. "Over the last 23 years, Jet Linx has built a successful global private aviation operation from our roots in Omaha. In striving to deliver a best-in-class experience for our clients, our locally-focused business model and experienced local team have proven to be pivotal to elevating our company, services and culture. This award is a true testament to the Jet Linx team members who embody our core values of selflessness, dedication, enthusiasm, integrity, and compassion, and have made this milestone achievement possible."

Throughout the past decade, Jet Linx has been recognized by the Best of B2B awards as best in category for its steadfast commitment to delivering local service and safety in Omaha. As the only operator in Omaha to offer the services of a national organization through local Base locations and private terminals, Jet Linx is able to provide a unique and personalized solution for private jet travel. Across its 21 locations in the United States, Jet Linx offers a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management programs to provide clients with personalized, Five-Star service and a local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Omaha-area clients can look forward to the opening of the locations all-new, executive private terminal at Eppley Airfield in early 2023 – a facility designed to be a flagship space for the Company.

B2B Omaha is Omaha's premier business publication known for their coverage of groundbreaking and successful businesses. The semi-monthly magazine features profiles of local corporations, businesses, and business owners, as well as the latest in travel, entertainment, web-based business, education, technology, corporate wellness, and marketing unique to the Omaha-area.

The Best of B2B winners are celebrated in the Spring 2022 issue of the B2B Magazine, which can be found on the B2B Omaha Magazine website. To find more information about Jet Linx and what makes them a stand-out business, visit www.jetlinx.com.

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

