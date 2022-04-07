Kia America teases new 2023 Telluride SUV.

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is offering the first glimpse of the new 2023 Telluride three-row SUV. Set to debut next week at the New York International Auto Show, the Telluride features bold new design elements inside and out, along with more capability offered through an expanded trimline, including the exciting X-Pro variant. With convenience and technology upgrades throughout, room for seven or eight passengers, and available AWD, the new 2023 Telluride will take center stage on the Kia display stand at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Wednesday, April 13, at 10:10 AM Eastern time. The debut will be streamed live across Kia America's social channels and may also be viewed at Kia.com.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

