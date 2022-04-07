LevitasBio Announces the LeviCell EOS System: A New Era in Sample Processing and Characterization

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LevitasBio, Inc . today unveiled the LeviCell™ EOS System, their next generation solution for cell separation and enrichment, featuring higher throughput and simultaneous targeted selection of viable cells. Utilizing field proven Levitation Technology, researchers can now effectively scale their experiments up to 16x and process up to 40 million cells per run. The LeviCell EOS System debuts, along with new LeviPrep and LeviSelect product lines for tissue dissociation and targeted cellular selection, at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research General Meeting held April 8-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Unprecedented Sample Throughput and Scalability

LevitasBio first revolutionized sample preparation in 2020 with the launch of the LeviCell System, which introduced researchers to a gentle, fast, and unbiased method to separate and enrich cells of interest via magnetic levitation. Less than two years later, LevitasBio has addressed researchers' oft stated desire for scalability, both in the quantity of samples and cells that can be levitated and accessed. The new LeviCell EOS system increases sample throughput by four-fold and enables up to four LeviCell EOS modules to be interconnected and independently controlled, increasing total scalability by 16x. Researchers can now accelerate their discoveries with unprecedented sample processing power and insights.

A New Era in Sample Processing

The LeviCell EOS system introduces several new features that enhance unbiased sample processing to optimize the study of natural biology. First is an embedded thermal control system, which allow users to select from a range of pre-defined temperatures, ensuring samples are processed at ideal temperatures to maintain cellular states.

Additionally, an advanced, fully reticulated imaging system enables powerful, real-time sample characterization analytics during processing. Important insights such as fractionation, cell counts, viability assessment, and quality measurements, can be reviewed real-time, empowering researchers to make informed decisions on how to best utilize their enriched samples in downstream studies.

Finally, the LeviCell EOS system delivers unprecedented flexibility with a modular and interchangeable EOS Magnetic Core. A growing family of selectable core modules will enable a broad range of specifically optimized applications on a single platform.

"We are changing the landscape of how researchers conduct their experiments," says Martin Pieprzyk, CEO of LevitasBio. "The new LeviCell EOS system paves the way for fully integrated approaches to sample processing and accurate characterization at scaled throughputs. This marks a profound shift in how scientists work with their samples."

About LevitasBio

LevitasBio has pioneered a new and powerful method of cellular enrichment and analysis. Utilizing proprietary Levitation Technology, our LeviCell platform can accurately and gently detect, quantify, enrich, and test cells. Our unbiased, label-free method can detect cell type and state with minimal time and handling, and has been adopted across a broad range of critical applications, including single cell multi-omics, CRISPR, and cell line development.

