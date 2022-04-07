Power Knot Food Waste Digester Now Available in Japanese

FREMONT, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it released complete support for the Japanese language for the LFC biodigester family.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. All LFC biodigesters come with a color touchscreen screen that allows users to track waste digestion on an hourly, daily, monthly, and yearly basis. The screen also shows data on diagnostics and service schedules.

"To provide further support to the growing customer base in Japan, Power Knot has closely worked with our exclusive distributor in Japan, NIKI, to create fully translated Japanese screenware for our machines ," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "Food waste is an issue in Japan as much as anywhere and we are pleased to be able to fully support our customers in Japan."

All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. All data that is available on the LFC touch screen is sent to the LFC Cloud where a user can easily create reports for stakeholders. The LFC Cloud has been available in Japanese for several years.

Mark Miyatake, President of NIKI applauded the release of the Japanese language, stating, "Our customers are delighted to have the interface to the product in our native language. The LFC biodigesters offer a wealth of information and it's important that users have easy access to all the features and functions."

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

