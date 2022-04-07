Republica Havas Names Tony Waissmann Chief Creative Officer

One of the world's top creative leaders joins Miami-based agency at a time of exponential growth.

MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republica Havas , one of America's leading creative advertising, media, and communications agencies, announces today that Tony Waissmann is joining its executive team as chief creative officer (CCO). Co-founder Luis Casamayor, who formerly held the role, has been named creative chairman.

Tony Waissmann has been tapped to be CCO of Miami's Republica Havas. (PRNewswire)

Waissmann will be relocating from Buenos Aires to Miami, and the move marks the first time he has brought his talents and expertise to a U.S.-based firm. In his new role, he will lead the agency's creative organization with an emphasis on clarity and focus to develop work that makes an impact on the cultural zeitgeist. Most recently, Waissmann was CCO LatAm at HOY by Havas, a leading creative agency in Latin America with offices in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

Waissmann initially studied industrial design to pursue a passion for working in the auto industry. His interest in theater led to a deep understanding of the entertainment industry and advertising, the latter inspiring him to shift careers. One year later, Waissmann was working at an ad agency and laying the foundation for Underground, the school for creatives he founded in 2001 and directed for 18 years. Underground was one of the most recognized creative schools in Latin America, with branches in Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Peru and Mexico.

"Our agency has experienced explosive growth over the past year, allowing us to lure some of the best talents in the industry, and now with Tony's addition, the stage is set to take us to even greater heights," said Luis Casamayor, co-founder and creative chairman of Republica Havas. "Tony is a generational talent who will elevate our creative output and continue cultivating a divergent, multifaceted team of world-class professionals. Tony's addition signals a landmark moment for the future of our business," he added.

Republica Havas has experienced over 25% growth over the past year amid distinguished wins, including Nike and Telemundo's FIFA World Cup 2022, With over two decades of award-winning industry experience, Waissmann has held creative leadership roles at top agencies, including Geometry Global, GTB, FCB Global, and Lowe Argentina, and his clients have included Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Jaguar, Land Rover, DirecTV, and Cinemark.

"I'm grateful to the Havas network for the freedom and support I've been given from day one. My role is one that I've always been passionate about. I've been working in the LatAm region and my native Argentina for years, in different agencies, but taking on a new challenge always thrills me and fills me with pride," said Waissmann. "Together with this new team, my goal is to make RH an even more outstanding creative agency, bringing it right up there with the most creative ones in the region. The work has to speak for itself; it has to be relevant to clients and hopefully, impactful enough to inspire industry peers," he added.

Waissmann's work has been recognized with numerous awards, including Cannes Lions, Clio, New York Festivals, London International Awards, El Sol, and El Ojo de Iberoamérica. He has been named one of the 100 Most Influential Creatives in the World by Creativepool, and selected as one of the 10 Best Creative Directors in Latin America and one of the Best Creatives in Argentina by the Jerry Goldenberg Awards, the most prestigious industry awards in Argentina. Over the past year, he was again nominated as one of the best creatives in Argentina at the Jerry Goldenberg Awards and ranked as one of Argentina's top two creatives according to El Ojo de Iberoamérica.

About Republica Havas

Republica Havas is one of America's leading and fastest-growing creative, media, and communications agencies. Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Florida, Republica Havas provides integrated marketing services including strategy, creative, research, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital, public relations, social, and experiential to numerous blue-chip clients in the United States and markets around the world. Republica Havas also boasts Havas House, a global custom media, content and publishing company. Republica Havas is the lead U.S. multicultural agency partner of Paris-based Havas Group. Havas is a subsidiary of Vivendi, a global content, media, and communications group with assets including Universal Music Group, Canal+, Gameloft, StudioCanal, Editis, and Dailymotion. For more information, visit republicahavas.com and follow @RepublicaHavas on social media.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media, and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

