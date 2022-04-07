Trek Bicycle Launches its First Cycling Apparel Line that Contains More Sustainably Sourced Materials

As part of a greater effort to reduce its environmental footprint, Trek's new line of jerseys, shorts and socks contains recycled fiber and diverts 40 tons of pre-consumer waste from landfills

WATERLOO, Wis., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued effort to prioritize sustainability and reduce the company's overall environmental footprint, Trek Bicycle is reimagining what is possible for professional-grade cycling apparel with the launch of its first-ever line of clothing made from sustainably sourced materials. The new line of apparel includes cycling jerseys, shorts, and socks made with recycled materials, including fabric fibers spun from recycled plastic water bottles and pre-consumer textile waste. In total, the spring/summer apparel collection diverts 40 tons of material from landfills annually.

The fashion industry is the third most polluting sector after the oil and gas industry, and is more detrimental to the environment than agriculture and maritime shipping combined — 87% of the total fiber input used to manufacture clothing worldwide ends up incinerated or disposed of in landfills. The new apparel line from Trek is designed and manufactured with more sustainably sourced materials, tackling the environmental impacts of the fashion industry head on. The brand put forth a conscious effort to source fabrics with recycled content to reduce harmful waste, all while maintaining professional quality to ensure a comfortable fit for any ride. The new Trek-branded cycling apparel delivers premium quality, comfort, and top performance that matches all products under the Trek name.

"Trek is dedicated to contributing to a greener future and we recognize the responsibility we hold to ensure that the goods we source, produce, and bring to market are created with our environmental footprint top of mind," said Eric Bjorling, Trek Bicycle Director of Brand. "Every decision we make, from the supply chain to retail and how our gear ends up in customers' homes is focused on a more sustainable future. We are proud of the innovation we've accomplished so far with the new apparel line but know there is more work to be done."

The new collection includes a variety of men's, women's, and youth products, including:

Road Shorts : Velocis, Circuit, and Solstice road shorts are getting an upgrade with recycled nylon fibers made from textile waste. Each pair of shorts in the collection are specifically designed to maintain the product's comfort and durability. In total, each pair of cycling shorts in the collection prevents on average 6.1 oz of textile waste from going to landfill, resulting in a total of 40 tons of textile waste saved.

Cycling Jerseys : The newest RSL, Circuit, and Solstice jerseys from Trek are made from recycled plastic water bottles. The plastic is converted into pellets that are then spun into a yarn, creating a recycled polyester fiber. In total, the collection of jerseys will save more than 1.9 million plastic water bottles from landfills with each jersey made recycling 12-28 plastic water bottles.

Socks: The Race socks will be available in three models: reflective, crew, and quarter. The socks feature a soft and compressive fabric made with COOLMAX® EcoMade recycled polyester yarns. Strategically placed ventilation on the top and bottom of the foot bed, allows for proper breathing space.

Most new jerseys and shorts are made with materials that are OEKO-TEX Certified and Bluesign® approved.

In addition to the new apparel line, Trek is switching their apparel packaging to be made of 100% recycled content. Through this initiative, Trek has eliminated nearly 400lbs of plastic laminate on jersey and short hangtags. They are also removing an additional chamois hangtag to save over 750lbs of paper. In eliminating any non-recycled content from their packaging, the brand has eliminated over 350,000 single use plastic bags.

Protecting the planet from harmful chemicals and pollutants took years of planning, research and testing, resulting in Trek's comprehensive collection of eco-conscious products. Trek is offering customers a 30-day unconditional guarantee. If for any reason they are not satisfied with the purchase of the sustainable apparel after a 30-day "test ride," products can be returned with the original sales receipt to the original place of purchase for an exchange or refund.

Trek first shared their mission to reduce their carbon footprint in their 2021 Sustainability Report and will continue to dedicate significant resources to protecting the planet and a greener future.

For more information, please visit the Trek website.

About Trek Bicycle

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

