Valtech welcomes The Berndt Group, a Leader in Digital Health Transformations

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global business transformation agency, today announced the acquisition of The Berndt Group, Ltd. (TBG), a leading digital customer experience agency focusing on digital transformations.

The health industry is transforming and digital is emerging as the primary enabler of more sustainable business models and more meaningful lives. By welcoming TBG, a recognized leader in digital health and a leading Sitecore partner, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Valtech adds further depth to its cross-disciplinary capabilities, facilitating the new normal, at scale, for the health industry.

"I am very happy to be welcoming the TBG team to Valtech. By bringing together TBG's abilities to create enhanced digital experiences in Healthcare and our CX expertise across multiple verticals, we are able to bring change to an industry in need of transformation. Together we are able to help clients Transform by Doing, and deliver market leading experiences that integrate a patient's physical and digital healthcare journey, resulting in care that is personalized and patient-centric." said Olivier Padiou, CEO, Valtech.

TBG's more than 80 highly skilled practitioners will bring their expertise in developing digital experiences in consumer healthcare to Valtech, alongside long-time clients including Johns Hopkins, Penn Medicine, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Christus Health, to name a few. TBG also has a strong practice and expertise in Financial services and B2B.

"We are thrilled to join Valtech. We have spent the last 30 years developing unmatched digital development and delivery expertise, carefully recruiting the best professionals, and creating an excellent and consistent collaborative corporate culture," explained John Berndt, CEO, The Berndt Group. "Joining Valtech allows us to expand our service offerings for clients, and our team will join a like-minded organization with an exemplary culture inherently focused on delivering quality. We are very excited by this opportunity to raise the bar on digital health transformation consulting and services globally."

Recognized by leading analyst firms, Valtech is the preferred strategic business transformation partner for many of the world's best-known brands, including Alcon, Novo Nordisk and Philips as well as Audi, Dolby, L'Oréal, P&G, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others.

Valtech now employs more than 4,800 strategists, experience designers, marketers, data scientists, creatives and software engineers spanning five continents with more than 50 offices in 19 countries.

