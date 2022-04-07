VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY USD$100 MILLION TO $105 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

TSX: VOYG

Revenue growth for the fiscal 2022 third quarter was 70% year-over-year when compared against the midpoint of the estimated range of USD$100 million to $105 million

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced preliminary revenue and user metrics for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022 and is pleased to provide commentary on the Company's calendar 2022 growth plans.

"Voyager continued its account growth in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 by adding 115,000 funded accounts which was slightly over a 10% growth from December 31, 2021 and was accomplished during an extremely challenging quarter based upon spot market volume. In the quarter, Voyager delivered on its goal of expanding our products by delivering the first batch of the Voyager Debit Card and adding the Voyager desktop to a significant beta group. We remain focused on positioning our platform as one of the leading players in digital assets for consumers and expect continued customer growth in 2022," said Steve Ehrlich, Voyager's CEO and Co-founder. "As discussed at our last earnings call, in 2021 we scaled our technology to accommodate rapid growth as mainstream crypto adoption accelerated and now in 2022 we have begun to deliver on the expansion of our product suite and will continue to roll out new and enhanced products and services as well as geographic expansion."

The Company is pleased to announce the following Financial and Operational Key Metrics for fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Preliminary total revenue for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022 is estimated between $100 million to $105 million , compared to $164.8 million for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $60.4 million for fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

Total Verified Users grew to approximately 3.5 million as of March 31, 2022 , up from 3.2 million on December 31, 2021 and 1.0 million on March 31, 2021 .

Total Funded Accounts grew to just under 1.2 million as of March 31, 2022 , up from 1.075 million on December 31, 2021 and 274 thousand on March 31, 2021 .

Net new deposits for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $395 million , compared to the $1.04 billion for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021 .



Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Revenues (millions) $100 - $105(1) $164.8(2) $60.4 Total Funded Accounts(in thousands) 1,190 1,075 274 Total Verified Users (in thousands) 3,486 3,231 1,008 Net New Deposits (millions) $395 $1,037 $1,037

(1) preliminary, non-reviewed and unaudited and subject to final adjustment

(2) non-reviewed and unaudited

All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Voyager is also proud to announce that its OTCQX Markets listing under the Cusip 92919V405 is now DTCC service eligible.

Voyager will be announcing the results of its fiscal 2022 third quarter ending March 31st on or about May 16th.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Publicly traded, Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

Financial Disclaimer:

The preliminary estimated financial results and other data for the three ended March 31, 2022 set forth above are subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures. This data has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company's management and audit committee. Voyager's independent registered public accounting firm, Marcum LLP, does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. The Company currently expects that its final results of operations and other data for the interim period ended March 31, 2022 will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary and Voyager's actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its quarterly review procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time such unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are released.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future growth and performance of the business, momentum in the businesses, future adoption of digital assets, and the Company's anticipated results may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Voyager's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to the risk that the global economy, industry, or the Company's businesses and investments do not perform as anticipated, that revenue or expenses estimates may not be met or may be materially less or more than those anticipated, that trading momentum does not continue or the demand for trading solutions declines, customer acquisition does not increase as planned, product and international expansion do not occur as planned, risks of compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to the business and those other risks contained in the Company's public filings, including in its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form (AIF). Factors that could cause actual results of the Company and its businesses to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; changes in laws or approaches to regulation, the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem by institutions; changes in the volatility of crypto currency, changes in demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum, changes in the status or classification of cryptocurrency assets, cybersecurity breaches, a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for the trading businesses or achieving mandates and gaining traction; failure to grow assets under management, an adverse development with respect to an issuer or party to the transaction or failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business and that current trends in respect of digital assets continue. Readers are cautioned that Assets on Platform and trading volumes fluctuate and may increase and decrease from time to time and that such fluctuations are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements, past and present performance and trends are not guarantees of future performance, accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, current or past performance, or current or past trends. Information identifying assumptions, risks, and uncertainties relating to the Company are contained in its filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to provide operational updates, except as required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Readers are cautioned that past performance is not indicative of future performance and current trends in the business and demand for digital assets may not continue and readers should not put undue reliance on past performance and current trends.

