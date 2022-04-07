WCA Introduces LUVO as a Solution for Eliminating Amputations and Death Due to Non-Healing Wounds During Limb Loss Awareness Month

SIERRA MADRE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wound Care Advantage (WCA), the leading provider of support services for wound care programs, is proud to release the first digital network platform for wound centers, LUVO. Available now, LUVO supports wound centers by offering a suite of digital tools designed to streamline and simplify day to day operations, allowing program leaders to get more done in less time.

WCA was founded 20 years ago with a singular goal: to eliminate amputations caused by non-healing wounds within our lifetime. To that end, WCA is dedicated to building a national network of profitable and effective wound centers that can treat non-healing wounds in their community before amputation is the only option. LUVO makes this possible. The platform modernizes referral management, offers intelligent reporting that lets leaders know where their center stands, and offers a direct line to WCA experts for chart reviews, audit assistance, and general guidance. A full list of tools can be found at www.thewca.com/expertise/technology

"Wounds lead to amputations, amputations lead to death. LUVO was created to break this cycle," says CEO Mike Comer. "LUVO can strengthen any wound center, works with any EMR system a hospital may use, and is the most cost-effective option for wound center operations. It ensures wound programs operate efficiently and effectively while keeping their doors open for the next generation of wound care patients."

April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about this issue and remember the millions of people living with limb loss. Of the estimated 150,000 lower limb amputations performed in the U.S. each year, approximately 82 percent stem from a diabetic foot ulcer. Patients undergoing these procedures have a three-year mortality risk of 71 percent. By incorporating LUVO into wound centers, they can run more effective and profitable healing programs, without bringing in an outside management company.

"Having LUVO in our centers means more gets done everyday with less frustration. It's become the heart of our program," says Mary Mary Brightwell Tuttle, Program Director at Placentia-Linda Hospital Center for Wound Care. "Our staff and clinicians can focus on patients because LUVO handles so much of our busy work, tracks metrics across our program, and catches errors before we make them."

The LUVO platform powers the WCA Network of independent wound centers across the country, allowing every hospital to take advantage of the cost effective benefits of joining a powerful cohort of wound centers dedicated to eliminating wound related amputations.

"Having subject matter experts available to answer questions, review documentation, or help with reimbursement whenever we need them has proven to be indispensable," Tuttle says.

