Excelerate Energy Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Energy, Inc. ("Excelerate" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 13, 2022, under the ticker symbol "EE." The offering is expected to close on April 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Excelerate expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $361.9 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities is also acting as a book-running manager. SMBC Nikko, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., and BOK Financial Securities, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from the following sources:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003 by George B. Kaiser, Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

