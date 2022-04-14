InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Lift a Toilet Seat (TLS-110)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and sanitary way to lift a toilet seat when going to the bathroom," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the LAZY RAZE. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind for users."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to lift a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch a germy toilet seat. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it could help to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

