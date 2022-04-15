AAA FLAG & BANNER TO REBRAND AS A3 VISUAL

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a premier provider of graphic solutions for over 50 years, AAA Flag & Banner is rebranding as A3 Visual. The new A3 Visual will boast five distinct divisions, creating the pillars upon which the newly rebranded company will stand: Creative, Print, Immersive, Fabrication, and Activation.

As a premier provider of graphic solutions for over 50 years, AAA Flag & Banner is rebranding as A3 Visual.

"AAA Flag & Banner is moving into the future with a new name, a new look, and more attention-grabbing services than ever," says Craig Furst, President & CEO. "We wanted to honor the long-lasting institution my father Howard Furst created in 1971, but foster a new identity that encompasses all that we have to offer. We feel A3 Visual does just that."

AAA Flag & Banner's divisions of Print, Fabrication, and Activation are well-known as they have decorated some of the most momentous events of the past 50 years, including multiple Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Presidential Inaugurations, along with countless other sporting events, movie & television productions, and world-renowned attractions and theme parks.

In addition, a more robust Creative Services division will build upon the print and creative visuals already being manufactured by AAA Flag & Banner.

Last November, AAA Flag & Banner announced the launch of a new division that specializes in technology-based immersive and experiential productions for unique environments, with recent events such as Let's Glow 2021 in Downtown San Francisco, the Matrix Resurrections World Premiere at the Castro Theatre, and the MLS AllStar Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Immersive division was initially branded as A3 Visual. AAA Flag & Banner will now adopt the name of A3 Visual as its own. "Our new identity as A3 Visual reflects our unique technology — along with enhanced products and services — allowing for diversity and greater value for our customers," stated Furst.

The rebrand launch will be completed by end of May 2022, and the updated Creative Services division will be operational by July.

AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment, and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate in any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality. Visit AAAFlag.com to view examples of their work or request a free quote.

