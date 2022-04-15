The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition Welcomes Blueprint Medicines as a Member

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP) announced today the addition of Blueprint Medicines to its coalition of companies advocating for coverage of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer by U.S. health insurers.

"The addition of Blueprint Medicines upholds the collective commitment from the diagnostics companies, laboratory services providers, and pharmaceutical companies of ACGP to increase access to comprehensive profiling for people living with cancer," said Jim Almas, MD, vice president and national medical director of clinical effectiveness at Labcorp, and the chairman of ACGP. "Blueprint Medicines plays a major role in the fields of oncology and precision therapy and their support of our efforts is welcomed."

CGP testing performed soon after a diagnosis of advanced cancer better informs medical management, including treatment decisions and patient care, which can improve clinical outcomes. In advocating for coverage of CGP, ACGP seeks to educate health insurers and other healthcare stakeholders about the clinical utility and economic value of CGP.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

About the Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (ACGP) is a collaborative coalition of leading molecular diagnostics companies and laboratories that aims to raise awareness about comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for advanced cancer patients.

For more information, visit: http://www.accesstoCGP.com

