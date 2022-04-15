Eviation Signs Deal with Cape Air for 75 All-Electric Alice Commuter Aircraft

Agreement Brings Zero-Emission Air Travel Closer to Reality

ARLINGTON, Wash., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a global manufacturer of all-electric commuter aircraft, and Massachusetts-based Cape Air, one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States, have announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the purchase of 75 all-electric Alice commuter aircraft.

(PRNewswire)

With this engagement, Cape Air aims to set up an unparalleled regional electric fleet, taking a pioneering step into the sustainable era of aviation.

Eviation's all-electric Alice aircraft can accommodate nine passengers and two crew. Cape Air flies more than 400 regional flights a day to nearly 40 cities in the Northeast, Midwest, Montana and the Caribbean. Deploying a fleet of all-electric Alice aircraft will significantly reduce carbon emissions, as well as maintenance and operational costs for the airline, and provide a smoother and quieter flight experience for passengers.

"Truly sustainable aviation not only reduces the impact of air travel on the environment but also makes business sense," said Jessica Pruss, Vice President of Sales at Eviation. "We are proud to support Cape Air, a recognized leader in regional air travel, to chart a new path in delivering innovative solutions that benefit airline operators, passengers, communities and society."

"Cape Air remains committed to sustainability, growth, and innovation, and our partnership with Eviation allows for these commitments to become a reality," said Cape Air President and CEO Linda Markham. "Our customers will be at the forefront of aviation history and our communities will benefit from emission-free travel."

The Eviation Alice is the world's leading fully electric aircraft, designed to fly 440 nautical miles on a single charge and has maximum cruise speed of 250 knots. Alice will operate in all environments currently serviced by piston and turbine aircraft. The advanced electric motors have fewer moving parts to increase reliability and reduce maintenance costs. Alice's operating software constantly monitors flight performance to ensure optimal efficiency.

"Cape Air has always maintained a deep commitment to social responsibility. As an early supporter of all-electric air travel, we are dedicated to leading the industry towards a sustainable future," said Cape Air Board Chairman, Dan Wolf. "Together with Eviation, we are creating the next generation of air travel, in which electric flight will be the industry standard."

About Cape Air

Now in its 33rd year, Cape Air is one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States, serving nearly 40 cities in the US and the Caribbean. The employee-owned company, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 100 aircraft, with more than 400 flights a day. Cape Air was recognized as "One of the Top Ten Small Airlines in the World" by Condé Nast Traveler.

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures efficient electric aircraft to deliver a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.co .

Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eviation