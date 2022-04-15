IMAGO wins coveted Red Dot Award for Product Design 2022

Tech innovator pushes the boundaries of video conferencing for remote working and learning

CLAYMONT, Del., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGO TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a multinational technology company specializing in smart education and team collaboration technologies, is proud to announce that its IMAGO UC100 PRO Limited Edition Huddlecam (IMAGO UC100 PRO LE) has won the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2022.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Red Dot. Such an achievement is a testament of our commitment to innovate and push boundaries to make remote learning and working a seamless and convenient process. Since the start of the pandemic, schools and workplaces have struggled to find effective ways to transition into remote learning and working environments. With the IMAGO UC100 PRO LE, we want to bring our customers and business partners solutions for seamless collaboration with effective visibility to address their challenges in keeping up with the new ways of working and learning," said Ethan Tan, CEO of IMAGO TECHNOLOGIES LLC.

The IMAGO UC100 PRO LE is an all-in-one video conferencing camera in a compact and lightweight design that is ideal for smaller spaces and huddle rooms.

The IMAGO UC100 PRO LE boasts crystal-clear video quality with built-in wide-angle coverage and a 94-degree diagonal Field-of-View (FoV) camera. Putting people at the heart of the online meeting and teaching experience, the AI Tracking Camera keeps participants in view and adjusts to any changes in the scene or of participants. Users can stay focused instead of constantly adjusting their camera and settings during a call. Features like adaptive real-time face detection, auto framing, and optimal screen to meeting room ratio further enhances user experience by empowering all participants to focus on collaboration.

The IMAGO UC100 PRO LE is built-in with a highly sensitive HD microphone with 4 microphone arrays and a 360-degree voice pickup within a 5 meter radius. Its simple USB plug & play feature and compatibility with any video conferencing application makes it an all-in-one device with everything you need for a quality video call experience.

The "Red Dot Award" is one of the most sought-after seals internationally for products that feature outstanding and high quality designs. The prestigious award is broken down into three distinct Red Dot Award disciplines, namely Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept.

Organised once every year, the products and communication projects, as well as design concepts and prototypes that are entered into the competition are evaluated by the Red Dot Jury, which convenes yearly for each competition based on the individual specialist areas of the respective members.

About IMAGO

IMAGO is a multinational technology company with a strong presence in the APAC region. IMAGO promotes global connection and collaboration through its smart all-in-one technologies, focusing on video conferencing and private cloud solutions to facilitate its strong clientele in the education, government and private sectors.

