InventHelp Inventors Develop Toilet Accessory to Prevent Urine Splash (BTK-136)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a decorative accessory to protect against awful urine stains and unsanitary conditions left behind on toilet surfaces," said one of two inventors, from Birmingham, Ala., "so we invented the DISCREET URINE SHIELD. Our design would offer an improved alternative to traditional urine deflectors that require taping and sit on top of the toilet."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep the toilet area clean and sanitary. In doing so, it helps to prevent urine splash and buildup. As a result, it saves time and effort when cleaning the bathroom and it could add a fashionable flair to any bathroom. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-136, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

