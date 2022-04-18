THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB JOINS CALIFORNIA VETERINARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATION AND THE ANIMAL HEALTH INSTITUTE TO OPPOSE CALIFORNIA BILL AB 1881

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC), world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, has joined with the California Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) and the Animal Health Institute (AHI) in making a joint public statement opposing the proposed California Assembly Bill 1881.

The bill, touted as a "Dog and Cat Bill of Rights" has several concerning elements to it and would severely undermine the rights of pet owners to make appropriate health care decisions for their animals and take the best possible care of their pets. Additionally, it has the potential to shift the legal status of pets in California, which could result in unintended consequences and future litigation.

"The American Kennel Club cares deeply about the wellbeing of all dogs," said Sheila Goffe, Vice President of Government Relations, AKC. "We are pleased to join with the California Veterinary Medical Association and the Animal Health Institute to share our concerns about this proposal, which could undermine the rights and responsibilities of pet owners to make appropriate care decisions for their animals."

The letter, sent to the author of the bill California State Representative Miguel Santiago and to the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, which is considering the bill on April 26, calling for amendments to the legislation and outlines the concerns for pets and their owners.

The AKC, CVMA and AHI are organizations dedicated to ensuring the health, welfare and humane care of animals and ensuring that pet owners understand the responsibilities of pet ownership.

The full text of the letter can be viewed here.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

View original content:

SOURCE American Kennel Club