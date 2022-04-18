Brad Hajart joins Convosight as Vice President of the U.S. market

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Hajart has joined Convosight, the world's first and only Community Marketing platform, to lead their expansion efforts in the US. Brad, who is a serial entrepreneur and has held executive leadership positions across top marketing agencies in the US, will be leading growth initiatives for the US market as VP of the market.

Brad brings a wealth of experience in marketing services and marketing technology in the US, having spent almost 20 years building and leading companies in this space. Brad was the founder of PIE Advertising, a digital marketing services agency that he led for over 8 years before selling the agency to Brand Connections. As part of the leadership team at Brand connections, he led innovation, creative, and technology services. After Brand Connections was acquired by Advantage Solutions, Brad served various roles across Advantage Solutions' marketing division.

"I have had the opportunity to help scale several start-ups and early-stage companies. With Convosight's one-of-a-kind marketing platform, and the early success they have already had, this is a company already in a growth phase which I am thrilled to be a part of."

Brad brings to Convosight a diverse understanding of the brand marketing, advertising, and social media space. "I have seen brands try and struggle to engage their consumers in a meaningful way for many years. I was drawn to Convosight because of this platform's ability to simplify how brands can reach and inspire conversations at scale."

When the world got locked down during Covid, the only places where conversations and connections exploded were digital communities. Today more and more brands are looking to engage relevantly in existing online communities and build their own. They believe this can help their customers learn, share, and collaborate with each other, which in turn can foster long-term growth for the brand and also the business.

Convosight is the world's first and only platform that empowers brands to engage meaningfully with communities on Facebook, Reddit, Discord, and more. Convosight has aggregated over 500 million members, across more than 50,000 communities in more than 75 countries. Convosight has been working with Fortune 500 brands globally like Unilever, Nestle, Samsung, Reckitt Benckiser, Dyson, ITC Limited, and more.

It is now expanding to the US to help US brands engage in communities and build communities from scratch.

"To scale in the US market, Convosight will need to work with Industry leaders in the Marketing space in the US like Brad. It was really serendipitous, how one conversation with Brad, made him an evangelist of Convosight as he could instantaneously connect with the USP for Brands. I am super excited to have Brad lead our US expansion given his wealth of experience", said Tamanna Dhamija, the CEO and Co-Founder of Convosight.

