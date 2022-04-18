COLUMBIA RESIDENT EXPANDS MISSOURI BUSINESS WITH NEW CHICKEN SALAD CHICK RESTAURANT OPENING

- Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests on April 26 -

ATLANTA, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Columbia, Missouri. This marks the brand's third restaurant in the state with plans to open an additional location in Springfield later this year. Located at 300 Brickton Road and featuring a drive-thru and patio seating, Chicken Salad Chick Columbia is owned and operated by Missouri native and local resident Jennifer Winters, alongside her husband Michael Winters of The Family Brands Inc. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on April 26, which includes a free chicken salad for a year giveaway to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 26 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, April 27 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.**

Thursday, April 28 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick cutting board.**

Friday, April 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.**

Saturday, April 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.**

Ambitious multi-unit operators, this is the Winters' third Chicken Salad Chick location in Missouri, joining their St. Louis-area restaurants in Chesterfield and Creve Coeur. The Winters were first introduced to the brand back in 2017 after a Chick restaurant opened near their children's preschool in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Quickly becoming regulars, the family fell in love with CSC's diverse flavors, brand values and simple concept. Today, the duo continues to build their franchise empire and now brings the great flavor of Chicken Salad Chick to their local Columbia community.

"From the very first bite, I knew Chicken Salad Chick would be something special to me and my family. Whether it was a quick after-school snack or catering platters for our events, we always found ourselves back at the Chick," said Jennifer Winters. "The brand's core values of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others are very much a part of who we are and what we strive to do. We look forward to not only introducing our friends and neighbors in Columbia to CSC's made-from-scratch menu but continuing to grow with this incredible brand as we plan for additional locations in the St. Louis and Jefferson City regions."

Chicken Salad Chick in Columbia will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/ . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download and create an account on the Craving Credits app. Once the restaurant opens, guests will receive a unique code to enter into their Craving Credits app to receive their reward. All first 100 guests must make a purchase of The Chick meal or greater value.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickColumbiaMO/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

