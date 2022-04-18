Curbio Emphasizes the Necessity of Pre-Listing Home Improvements in New Brand Campaign

POTOMAC, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, has kicked off a new integrated marketing campaign aimed at elevating the importance of updating a home prior to selling, regardless of market conditions. The campaign highlights the benefits of working with Curbio and a modern realtor to complete pre-listing updates, from decreasing time on market by 50%, to netting an additional $50k on the sale of the home.

"We're in a high-demand market, and have been for quite some time now. But the reality is, even in a seller's market, homes that have been updated will still sell faster and for a higher price than those that haven't. Buyers want turnkey homes. The goal behind this campaign is really to educate homeowners on the necessity of pre-listing home improvements," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "If you sell your home without pre-listing updates, you're leaving money on the table. Curbio allows you to update your home prior to selling, without paying any cash until closing. It's a stress-free way to ensure that your home sells quickly and for top dollar."

At the center of the campaign is a new commercial, now airing in Curbio's markets across the United States. Internally titled "Do We Have To?", the advertisement, produced by Quirk in Brooklyn, NY, highlights the hesitancy that most homeowners experience when their real estate agent recommends that they complete pre-listing updates prior to selling their home. Supporting content for this campaign dives into the benefits of working with Curbio and includes toolkits for both real estate agents pursuing listings and homeowners considering selling their home.

"Curbio partners with real estate agents to get any of their listings ready for market quickly and without hassle. In developing content for this campaign, we wanted to empower real estate agents with the tools that they need to navigate difficult conversations about pre-listing improvements with their clients. Simultaneously, we wanted to provide homeowners with resources that will allow them to learn more about the value of pre-listing updates and the process of working with Curbio," added Mariani.

The campaign marks the first time that Curbio has marketed its solution directly to consumers, allowing homeowners to submit a request for an estimate through Curbio's website before being connected to a Realtor partnered with Curbio who can aid them in the sale of their home.

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

