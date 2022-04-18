OPTX Casino Data Platform Coming to Swinomish Casino & Lodge

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the Las Vegas-based software company focused on analyzing complex player data to provide real-time insights and recommendations to casino operators, is proud to welcome Washington's Swinomish Casino & Lodge to its rapidly increasing portfolio.

OPTX is bringing its full suite of player development, slots, and artificial intelligence products to Swinomish Casino & Lodge. "We are fortunate to have a growing team and expanding player base, but we needed software that can keep up," said Jumada Schwinden, Director of Marketing for Swinomish Casino and Lodge. "OPTX is able to improve the ability of our team to cultivate customers and provide an unparalleled customer experience, while also providing our executive team with insights that help the entire property. OPTX is exactly what we have been searching for."

"Our advanced machine learning and AI algorithms identify countless insights for departments across the property. We are thrilled to welcome Swinomish Casino & Lodge to the future of player development and slots," said OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara.

OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com.

