Connectbase Launches The Connected World Express to Address Channel Sales Use Cases

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today the launch of The Connected World Express, a product line targeting the channel community with capabilities to elevate prospecting and quoting of connectivity. The product enables individual users from the channel community to tap into the power of The Connected World's location-based knowledge of over 5800 network service providers, 16 million tenants, and 1100 network provider routes around the globe. This insight is essential to prospect with trusted insight, identify service providers' coverage and diversity, and fully execute a quote for services ranging from dark fiber to broadband connectivity.

The product is a significant leap forward in delivering the market-leading capabilities of The Connected World to a wider range of users, particularly channel users. The product packaging available starting today will consist of:

The Connected World Express – Essentials ( $99 / user / month): A subscriber will be able to search any address within the platform either individually or in bulk and subsequently be delivered results on building-specific network provider information (both within the building and nearby). They'll also be able to view over 1,100 fiber routes globally, and prospect with detailed profiles on more than 16 million entities – including their site information, cloud usage, and latest news.

The Connected World Express - Advanced ( $149 / user / month): Subscribers will enjoy all of the benefits of the Essentials package plus the ability to view products available by location and network provider, view product pricing by network provider, and easily generate a quote for one or more locations. They'll also be able to leverage our exclusive Bid Management workflow to get pricing globally with specified requirements, due dates, and multi-configuration terms without needing to email or view responses in different formats to simplify the process to win.

"The addition of The Connected World Express represents an expansion in our ability to serve customers with valuable insights and enables our service provider ecosystem to reach deeper into the market to support their trusted relationships," states Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase. "This new product is ideal for the channel community as well as any individual involved in network transactions. For too long, the industry has dealt with poor insights that don't help sellers and buyers quickly connect with the right information to make the best decisions. Our company is built to solve that problem and this new offering enables the connectivity community to gain access more easily."

The new web-based, self-service offering is now available. For more details, including ordering information, please visit: https://www.connectbase.com/the-connected-world-express/

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

