CRED iQ Increases Presence in CMBS Industry as an Operating Advisor

CRED iQ's Operating Advisor business grew 160% in Q1 2022.

RADNOR, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation firm, has been named Operating Advisor or Trust Advisor for nearly $4 billion in CMBS transactions since entering the business less than a year ago. CRED iQ added three CMBS conduit transactions in April 2022, growing its portfolio by 160% in 2022.

CRED iQ - a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform that delivers property- and loan-level insights for CRE professionals. (PRNewsfoto/CRED iQ) (PRNewswire)

In April, CRED iQ was appointed as Operating Advisor on three CMBS conduit securitizations with a total deal balance of $2.4 billion. The three newest deals range from $720 million to $850 million and are comprised of approximately 70 loans each.

In June of last year, CRED iQ launched its Operating Advisory unit as a new business line to expand its product and service offerings to the CMBS industry. CRED iQ tracks and monitors the entire securitized commercial real estate loan market on a monthly basis. By leveraging CRED iQ's loan and valuation platform, clients can uncover opportunities for acquisition, financing, or leasing.

CRED iQ views the Operating Advisor as an important and necessary role in the CMBS market and looks forward to providing the required governance for CMBS transactions in its growing portfolio. The firm anticipates being appointed to additional deals as it ramps up operations and is projecting its portfolio to grow by $20 billion by year-end 2022.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform providing actionable intelligence to CRE and capital markets investors. Updated monthly, CRED iQ's robust database is powered by over $2.0 trillion of loan and property data from the securitized universe. CRED iQ tracks data on CMBS Conduit, SBLL, CRE CLO, and Agency debt combined with verified borrower and true ownership contact details. Access your free CRED iQ trial here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRED iQ