The Disney brand ranks 1st, with Tesla 2nd and Apple 3rd in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Rankings

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney ranked #1 for the second time since 2019 in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, the largest study of brands based on emotions, now in its 12th year. The enhanced study applies MBLM's proven Brand Intimacy model with AI to analyze more brands and data, assessing how consumers bond with the brands they use and love.

Tesla and Apple placed second and third in the study. Three technology brands are featured in the top 10, up from two in 2021. Also, three media & entertainment brands, Disney, YouTube, and Netflix are in the top 10. Notably, Netflix now ranks eighth, up from 14th place last year. Trader Joe's represents the only retail brand, and Sega is the only game brand among the top 10. Sony, Mercedes-Benz, and Android were the remaining brands in the top 10. For the first time, the crypto and gaming industries are included in the study, with Cardano ranking 26th and Bitcoin 30th. Notably, crypto outperformed traditional financial services brands.

"We are thrilled to share the next generation of the Brand Intimacy study," said Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. "Leveraging big data and artificial intelligence takes the emotional science behind brand performance to the next level. This new methodology gives us broader and more real-time insights. We are now able to assess more authentic and vivid sentiment from consumers."

He continued, "Media and entertainment brands continue to thrive, likely boosted by the need of providing escape, comfort, and instant gratification. Disney's rise to the top displays the resilience of the media and entertainment industry in unprecedented times. The brand has demonstrated its ability to continue to resonate with consumers, and form deep intimate connections and relationships, even in a fragmented media landscape."

The Brand Intimacy 2022 Study contains the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion. The scale of the study included more than 600 brands and more than 1.4 billion words analyzed over 2021.

This year's study will be released in three waves, the first being top performing brands launching today, the second, industry insights across 19 categories and the third, unique brand features and perspectives.

Methodology

About MBLM: MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. For our clients, we deliver expertise and value through our agency insights, services, and software offerings.

With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform, and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

