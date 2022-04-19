Golden Grail Tech Beverages Signs Joint Venture to Collaborate on the Sale of RTD Juices in the Caribbean

Kicking off its Masters of Beverage initiative, the company will work with Cayman International Foods Group (CIFG) to bring beverage options to islanders

WESTON, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced its first joint venture under its Masters of Beverage™ initiative announced just days ago. The company and Cayman Intl Foods Group (CIFG) www.cifoodsgroup.com have entered into a Joint Venture Agreement to collaborate on the sale of ready to drink juices in the Caribbean. The Agreement represents Golden Grail's commitment to growth through a variety of non-traditional methods with the Masters of Beverage™ initiative being an additional area of focus to bring more revenue lines to the company.

CIFG services most of the major supermarkets in the Cayman Islands. In specific, CIFG is the primary supplier of the products they represent to 80% of the convenience stores in the Cayman Islands. The Group is a direct importer/exporter of goods from around the world.

"We are excited for our Joint Venture with Golden Grail via their Masters of Beverages initiative. We have already received our first sale of Mango Juice Nectar under the Joint Venture," Phillip D. Ebanks, Director, Cayman International Foods Group

"We announced our Master of Beverages™ initiative to demonstrate that Golden Grail will innovate in a variety of business disciplines as we continue our efforts to achieve growth. From our fiscal responsibility in acquiring promising brands to innovation in packaging with our Tickle Water "Sketch Can" and now this joint Caribbean effort, we aim to lead in the beverage sector by taking a different path to growth. We will look wide and high to make that happen," said Steven Hoffman, CEO Golden Grail Tech.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water, sparkling flavored water and bottled spring water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

We are Doing Our Part … Going Beyond Our Fully Recyclable Can… Cause We Promise to Partner with Other Groups Helping Reduce Global Plastic… Cause Together We Can Make a Difference! Join The Cause. Drink Cause Water.

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

