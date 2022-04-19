Hurley and '47 team up on MLB® capsule that celebrates Summer

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news for baseball and surf fans alike! After a successful Holiday capsule collection, iconic Southern California surf brand Hurley is partnering with Boston-based '47 on another MLB® collection — just in time for summer.

By staying true to what makes baseball America's favorite pastime, underscored by a distinctly Hurley point of view, the Hurley x '47 x MLB® Collection is proof positive that true stoke has the possibility to transcend and bring fans together. "At the end of the day, it's about a shared love of sport. And having fun. There's something nostalgic about tossing the ball around, going to a game, or spending all day at the beach with your friends. So to me, this collection is about all those carefree summertime feelings of my youth — just with better clothes," says pro surfer, Hurley's head of Sports Marketing Brett Simpson.

"This year we celebrate 75 years of designing premium sportswear for consumers around the world. This collaboration with Hurley blends their passion for surfing with our baseball roots, creating an authentic, tropical-inspired MLB® collection so fans can cheer on their favorite team all summer long," says Dave Zaleznick, VP of Brand at '47.

This iteration of the collaboration between Hurley, '47, and MLB® is a true celebration of summer, featuring custom floral prints showcasing each Team's colors and logos in styles needed for spirited beach days and game days. Fans can choose from two best-selling Hurley boardshorts, the Phantom Tailgate and Cannonball Volley boardshorts; four different hat styles including a straw lifeguard hat, the '47 CAPTAIN featuring a flat bill and unstructured crown, the '47 MVP equipped with Phantom technology, and the '47 TRUCKER with breathable mesh panels. The Hurley x '47 x MLB® Collection is rounded out by Hurley's best-selling short sleeve t-shirt reworked with MLB® fans in mind. Hint: big logos for extra team spirit.

The Hurley x '47 x MLB® Collection launches on April 19th and can be found online at hurley.com and 47brand.com; it's also being carried by retailers nationwide — including at MLB® stadiums across the country.

About Hurley

Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

About '47

'47 is a privately held premium sports lifestyle brand founded in Boston, MA, by twin brothers, Arthur and Henry D'Angelo in 1947. The D'Angelos were entrepreneurial pioneers who were quick to see the future of sports licensing by selling pennants and other sports memorabilia on the streets around Fenway Park. Through a combination of hard work, sound instincts and incredible passion, the brothers were able to grow their business from a single street cart to a premier sports lifestyle brand that uniquely melds sport and style. Previously known as Twins Enterprises, '47 is currently managed by Arthur's four sons, Bobby, David, Mark, and Steven. '47 is a proud partner of Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association, and over 800 collegiate programs. For more information, please visit www.47brand.com.

