Johnson & Johnson Reports Q1 2022 Results

- Total sales growth of 5.0% to $23.4 Billion with operational growth of 7.7%* and adjusted operational growth of 7.9%*
- Earnings per share of $1.93 decreasing 16.8% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 increasing 3.1%*
- Company maintaining 2022 full-year guidance for adjusted operational earnings per share and base business operational sales
- Given global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, the Company is suspending COVID-19 Vaccine sales guidance, with no impact to adjusted operational earnings per share guidance
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2022. "Our first quarter results demonstrate strong performance across the enterprise, despite macro-economic headwinds. I am incredibly proud of Johnson & Johnson's 144,000 employees for their relentless passion and Credo-based commitment to delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients and customers around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, I remain confident in the future of Johnson & Johnson as we continue advancing our portfolio and innovative pipeline."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q1
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2022
2021
% Change
Reported Sales
$ 23,426
$ 22,321
5.0%
Net Earnings
5,149
6,197
(16.9)%
EPS (diluted)
$ 1.93
$ 2.32
(16.8)%
Q1
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2022
2021
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
7.7%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
7.9%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
7,129
6,924
3.0%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$ 2.67
$ 2.59
3.1%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Note: values may have been rounded
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS
Q1
% Change
($ in Millions)
2022
2021
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$ 11,414
$ 11,111
2.7%
2.7
-
2.8
International
12,012
11,210
7.2%
12.6
(5.4)
12.9
Worldwide
$ 23,426
$ 22,321
5.0%
7.7
(2.7)
7.9
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS
Q1
% Change
($ in Millions)
2022
2021
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Consumer Health4
$ 3,586
$ 3,641
(1.5)%
0.8
(2.3)
1.6
Pharmaceutical4
12,869
12,101
6.3%
9.3
(3.0)
9.3
MedTech
6,971
6,579
5.9%
8.5
(2.6)
8.6
Worldwide
$ 23,426
$ 22,321
5.0%
7.7
(2.7)
7.9
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4
Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes in their respective regions
Note: The MedTech segment was previously referred to as the Medical Devices segment
Values may have been rounded
FIRST QUARTER 2022 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, increased 1.6%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were upper respiratory products, TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, and IMODIUM in digestive health products. Growth was partially offset by external supply constraints mainly impacting Skin Health / Beauty.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, grew 9.3%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, XARELTO (rivaroxaban), a direct oral anticoagulant, and ZYTIGA (abiratone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales, which exclude the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, grew 8.6%*, driven by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses and surgical vision products in Vision, wound closure products in General Surgery, biosurgery in Advanced Surgery, and hips, trauma, and knees in Orthopaedics.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases, as well as www.factsabouttalc.com, www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LTLManagementInformation.com.
Regulatory Decisions
U.S. FDA Approves CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Janssen's First Cell Therapy, a BCMA-Directed CAR-T Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
U.S. FDA Approves CABENUVA (rilpivirine and cabotegravir) for Use Every Two Months, Expanding the Label of the First and Only Long-Acting HIV Treatment
U.S. FDA Approves CABENUVA (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) for Adolescents, Expanding the Indication of the First and Only Complete Long-Acting Injectable HIV Regimen1
U.S. FDA Approves Streamlined Process for Initiating HIV Therapy with CABENUVA (cabotegravir and rilpivirine), the First and Only Complete Long-Acting Injectable HIV Treatment
Regulatory Submissions
Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency Seeking Approval of Bispecific Antibody Teclistamab for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Janssen Seeks Approval of a New Indication for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) for Use in Patients with Untreated Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Other
Janssen Presents New Data Demonstrating the Combination of Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate Plus Prednisone Significantly Improved Radiographic Progression-Free Survival as a First-Line Therapy in Patients with HRR Gene-Mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Johnson & Johnson Statement on Nationwide Opioid Settlement Agreement
DePuy Synthes Further Reimagines Knee Restoration with the Addition of Two New Innovations to the ATTUNE Knee Portfolio
Janssen Initiates First-of-its-Kind Clinical Study to Bridge Critical Gaps in Care for People of Color with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
Johnson & Johnson Statement on War in Ukraine
1Subsequent to the quarter
FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Please note that the Company has suspended guidance on its COVID-19 Vaccine sales. The table below excludes COVID-19 Vaccine sales from Adjusted Operational Sales, Operational Sales, and Estimated Reported Sales.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
April 2022
January 2022
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year
6.5% – 7.5%
6.5% – 7.5%
Operational Sales2,5
Change vs. Prior Year
$97.3B – $98.3B
6.5% – 7.5%
$97.3B – $98.3B
6.5% – 7.5%
Estimated Reported Sales3,5
Change vs. Prior Year
$94.8B – $95.8B
3.8% – 4.8%
$95.9B - $96.9B
5.0% – 6.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$10.60 - $10.80
8.2% – 10.2%
$10.60 - $10.80
8.2% – 10.2%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$10.15 - $10.35
3.6% – 5.6%
$10.40 - $10.60
6.1% – 8.2%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2022 = $1.14 and April = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only)
4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the Company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
segment of business
Consumer Health (1)
U.S.
$ 1,557
1,611
(3.4)
%
(3.4)
-
International
2,029
2,030
0.0
4.1
(4.1)
3,586
3,641
(1.5)
0.8
(2.3)
Pharmaceutical (1)
U.S.
6,632
6,446
2.9
2.9
-
International
6,237
5,655
10.3
16.7
(6.4)
12,869
12,101
6.3
9.3
(3.0)
MedTech (2)
U.S.
3,225
3,054
5.6
5.6
-
International
3,746
3,525
6.3
11.1
(4.8)
6,971
6,579
5.9
8.5
(2.6)
U.S.
11,414
11,111
2.7
2.7
-
International
12,012
11,210
7.2
12.6
(5.4)
Worldwide
$ 23,426
22,321
5.0
%
7.7
(2.7)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
(1) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational
(2) Previously referred to as Medical Devices
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FIRST QUARTER
Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.
$ 11,414
11,111
2.7
%
2.7
-
Europe
6,024
5,414
11.3
19.5
(8.2)
Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,482
1,424
4.1
5.1
(1.0)
Asia-Pacific, Africa
4,506
4,372
3.1
6.6
(3.5)
International
12,012
11,210
7.2
12.6
(5.4)
Worldwide
$ 23,426
22,321
5.0
%
7.7
(2.7)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
FIRST QUARTER
2022
2021
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
Sales to customers
$ 23,426
100.0
$ 22,321
100.0
5.0
Cost of products sold
7,598
32.4
7,063
31.7
7.6
Gross Profit
15,828
67.6
15,258
68.3
3.7
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
5,938
25.4
5,432
24.3
9.3
Research and development expense
3,462
14.8
3,178
14.2
8.9
In-process research and development
610
2.6
-
-
Interest (income) expense, net
(12)
(0.1)
48
0.2
Other (income) expense, net
(102)
(0.4)
(882)
(3.9)
Restructuring
70
0.3
53
0.2
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
5,862
25.0
7,429
33.3
(21.1)
Provision for taxes on income
713
3.0
1,232
5.5
(42.1)
Net earnings
5,149
22.0
6,197
27.8
(16.9)
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 1.93
$ 2.32
(16.8)
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,666.5
2,672.7
Effective tax rate
12.2
%
16.6
%
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$ 8,218
35.1
$ 8,291
37.1
(0.9)
Net earnings
$ 7,129
30.4
$ 6,924
31.0
3.0
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 2.67
$ 2.59
3.1
Effective tax rate
13.3
%
16.5
%
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
First Quarter
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2022
2021
Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
$5,149
$6,197
Pre-tax Adjustments
Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,108
1,215
IPR&D
610
-
Restructuring related
72
104
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹
-
(538)
(Gains)/losses on securities
411
35
Medical Device Regulation 2
60
46
Consumer Health separation costs
102
-
Other
(7)
-
Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 3
(393)
(113)
Consumer Health separation tax related costs
96
-
Tax legislation and other tax related
(79)
(22)
Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$7,129
$6,924
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,666.5
2,672.7
Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.67
$2.59
Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.75
Notes:
1
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the first quarter of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of 2 Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S.
2
European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
3
The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
FIRST QUARTER 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL
Segments
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
MedTech
Total
WW As Reported
(1.5)%
6.3%
5.9%
5.0%
U.S.
(3.4)%
2.9%
5.6%
2.7%
International
0.0%
10.3%
6.3%
7.2%
WW Currency
(2.3)
(3.0)
(2.6)
(2.7)
U.S.
-
-
-
-
International
(4.1)
(6.4)
(4.8)
(5.4)
WW Operational
0.8%
9.3%
8.5%
7.7%
U.S.
(3.4)%
2.9%
5.6%
2.7%
International
4.1%
16.7%
11.1%
12.6%
Skin Health / Beauty
Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona
0.6
0.1
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
1.1
0.2
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.2
0.0
0.1
0.1
U.S.
0.2
0.0
0.1
0.1
International
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
WW Adjusted Operational
1.6%
9.3%
8.6%
7.9%
U.S.
(3.2)%
2.9%
5.7%
2.8%
International
5.3%
16.7%
11.2%
12.9%
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum.
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3)
OTC (5)
US
$ 670
599
11.8%
11.8%
-
Intl
791
673
17.5%
21.7%
-4.2%
WW
1,461
1,273
14.8%
17.1%
-2.3%
SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY
US
544
634
-14.2%
-14.2%
-
Intl
468
529
-11.6%
-7.1%
-4.5%
WW
1,012
1,163
-13.0%
-11.0%
-2.0%
ORAL CARE
US
143
163
-12.6%
-12.6%
-
Intl
223
254
-12.0%
-8.6%
-3.4%
WW
366
417
-12.2%
-10.2%
-2.0%
BABY CARE
US
85
96
-11.5%
-11.5%
-
Intl
270
293
-7.7%
-4.8%
-2.9%
WW
355
389
-8.6%
-6.4%
-2.2%
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US
3
3
7.2%
7.2%
-
Intl
224
219
2.5%
8.3%
-5.8%
WW
228
222
2.6%
8.3%
-5.7%
WOUND CARE / OTHER
US
112
115
-3.3%
-3.3%
-
Intl
52
61
-15.3%
-14.5%
-0.8%
WW
164
177
-7.4%
-7.2%
-0.2%
TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
US
1,557
1,611
-3.4%
-3.4%
-
Intl
2,029
2,030
0.0%
4.1%
-4.1%
WW
$ 3,586
3,641
-1.5%
0.8%
-2.3%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
IMMUNOLOGY
US
$ 2,501
2,413
3.7%
3.7%
-
Intl
1,617
1,501
7.7%
13.7%
-6.0%
WW
4,119
3,914
5.2%
7.5%
-2.3%
REMICADE
US
358
489
-26.8%
-26.8%
-
US Exports (4)
80
57
40.5%
40.5%
-
Intl
225
232
-2.6%
-1.0%
-1.6%
WW
663
777
-14.7%
-14.2%
-0.5%
SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US
287
255
12.5%
12.5%
-
Intl
283
307
-7.6%
-1.9%
-5.7%
WW
571
562
1.5%
4.7%
-3.2%
STELARA
US
1,379
1,331
3.6%
3.6%
-
Intl
909
817
11.2%
17.8%
-6.6%
WW
2,288
2,148
6.5%
9.0%
-2.5%
TREMFYA
US
391
274
42.7%
42.7%
-
Intl
199
143
38.8%
47.9%
-9.1%
WW
590
418
41.3%
44.5%
-3.2%
OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US
6
7
-3.2%
-3.2%
-
Intl
0
2
*
*
*
WW
6
8
-22.0%
-22.0%
-
INFECTIOUS DISEASES (5)
US
461
512
-10.0%
-10.0%
-
Intl
836
485
72.3%
78.6%
-6.3%
WW
1,297
998
30.0%
33.1%
-3.1%
COVID-19 VACCINE
US
75
100
-24.9%
-24.9%
-
Intl
382
0
*
*
*
WW
457
100
*
*
*
EDURANT / rilpivirine
US
9
10
-12.6%
-12.6%
-
Intl
239
233
2.5%
10.5%
-8.0%
WW
248
243
1.8%
9.6%
-7.8%
PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
US
369
380
-3.1%
-3.1%
-
Intl
132
166
-20.3%
-15.9%
-4.4%
WW
501
546
-8.3%
-6.9%
-1.4%
OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
8
21
-62.5%
-62.5%
-
Intl
83
87
-3.8%
1.6%
-5.4%
WW
91
108
-15.3%
-11.0%
-4.3%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
NEUROSCIENCE (5)
US
843
771
9.3%
9.3%
-
Intl
898
943
-4.8%
1.5%
-6.3%
WW
1,741
1,715
1.5%
5.0%
-3.5%
CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US
35
47
-26.5%
-26.5%
-
Intl
122
123
-1.3%
3.5%
-4.8%
WW
157
171
-8.3%
-4.8%
-3.5%
INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
US
661
589
12.2%
12.2%
-
Intl
387
376
3.0%
9.9%
-6.9%
WW
1,048
965
8.6%
11.3%
-2.7%
RISPERDAL CONSTA
US
63
67
-6.4%
-6.4%
-
Intl
66
89
-26.1%
-19.6%
-6.5%
WW
129
157
-17.6%
-13.9%
-3.7%
OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US
84
67
25.5%
25.5%
-
Intl
323
355
-8.9%
-2.8%
-6.1%
WW
408
422
-3.5%
1.7%
-5.2%
ONCOLOGY
US
1,582
1,377
14.9%
14.9%
-
Intl
2,369
2,193
8.0%
15.0%
-7.0%
WW
3,950
3,570
10.6%
14.9%
-4.3%
DARZALEX
US
953
691
37.9%
37.9%
-
Intl
903
674
34.0%
42.7%
-8.7%
WW
1,856
1,365
36.0%
40.3%
-4.3%
ERLEADA
US
206
171
20.3%
20.3%
-
Intl
194
90
*
*
*
WW
400
261
53.0%
57.5%
-4.5%
IMBRUVICA
US
370
444
-16.7%
-16.7%
-
Intl
668
680
-1.8%
4.5%
-6.3%
WW
1,038
1,125
-7.7%
-3.9%
-3.8%
ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
US
19
50
-62.1%
-62.1%
-
Intl
520
588
-11.6%
-5.7%
-5.9%
WW
539
638
-15.6%
-10.1%
-5.5%
OTHER ONCOLOGY
US
34
21
63.1%
63.1%
-
Intl
84
161
-47.7%
-44.6%
-3.1%
WW
118
182
-35.1%
-32.3%
-2.8%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
572
573
-0.2%
-0.2%
-
Intl
279
288
-2.9%
4.0%
-6.9%
WW
852
861
-1.1%
1.2%
-2.3%
OPSUMIT
US
273
272
0.5%
0.5%
-
Intl
170
179
-4.8%
2.0%
-6.8%
WW
443
450
-1.6%
1.1%
-2.7%
UPTRAVI
US
269
259
3.9%
3.9%
-
Intl
56
46
20.9%
28.8%
-7.9%
WW
325
305
6.5%
7.7%
-1.2%
OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
30
42
-29.0%
-29.0%
-
Intl
53
63
-15.2%
-8.4%
-6.8%
WW
83
105
-20.8%
-16.8%
-4.0%
CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (5)
US
672
799
-15.8%
-15.8%
-
Intl
238
245
-3.0%
0.9%
-3.9%
WW
910
1,044
-12.8%
-11.9%
-0.9%
XARELTO
US
508
589
-13.8%
-13.8%
-
Intl
-
-
-
-
-
WW
508
589
-13.8%
-13.8%
-
INVOKANA / INVOKAMET
US
60
87
-30.7%
-30.7%
-
Intl
68
63
7.5%
11.1%
-3.6%
WW
128
150
-14.6%
-13.1%
-1.5%
OTHER
US
104
122
-14.9%
-14.9%
-
Intl
170
182
-6.6%
-2.6%
-4.0%
WW
274
305
-10.0%
-7.5%
-2.5%
TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
US
6,632
6,446
2.9%
2.9%
-
Intl
6,237
5,655
10.3%
16.7%
-6.4%
WW
$ 12,869
12,101
6.3%
9.3%
-3.0%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3,6)
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
US
$ 494
434
13.8%
13.8%
-
Intl
597
514
16.2%
20.4%
-4.2%
WW
1,092
949
15.1%
17.4%
-2.3%
ORTHOPAEDICS
US
1,289
1,249
3.2%
3.2%
-
Intl
899
864
4.1%
9.1%
-5.0%
WW
2,188
2,113
3.5%
5.6%
-2.1%
HIPS
US
225
209
7.3%
7.3%
-
Intl
164
146
12.2%
17.0%
-4.8%
WW
389
356
9.3%
11.3%
-2.0%
KNEES
US
201
185
8.6%
8.6%
-
Intl
138
132
4.1%
9.1%
-5.0%
WW
339
317
6.7%
8.8%
-2.1%
TRAUMA
US
475
450
5.5%
5.5%
-
Intl
273
282
-3.3%
2.2%
-5.5%
WW
748
733
2.1%
4.2%
-2.1%
SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
US
387
404
-4.1%
-4.1%
-
Intl
324
303
7.0%
11.7%
-4.7%
WW
712
707
0.6%
2.7%
-2.1%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FIRST QUARTER
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
SURGERY
US
921
898
2.5%
2.5%
-
Intl
1,513
1,474
2.7%
6.6%
-3.9%
WW
2,434
2,372
2.6%
5.0%
-2.4%
ADVANCED
US
417
405
3.0%
3.0%
-
Intl
729
713
2.2%
5.4%
-3.2%
WW
1,146
1,118
2.5%
4.5%
-2.0%
GENERAL
US
504
493
2.1%
2.1%
-
Intl
784
761
3.1%
7.7%
-4.6%
WW
1,288
1,254
2.7%
5.5%
-2.8%
VISION
US
521
472
10.4%
10.4%
-
Intl
736
673
9.4%
16.4%
-7.0%
WW
1,257
1,145
9.8%
13.9%
-4.1%
CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
US
400
371
7.7%
7.7%
-
Intl
511
486
5.1%
12.9%
-7.8%
WW
910
857
6.2%
10.6%
-4.4%
SURGICAL
US
121
101
20.2%
20.2%
-
Intl
226
187
20.5%
25.7%
-5.2%
WW
347
288
20.4%
23.8%
-3.4%
TOTAL MEDTECH
US
3,225
3,054
5.6%
5.6%
-
Intl
3,746
3,525
6.3%
11.1%
-4.8%
WW
$ 6,971
6,579
5.9%
8.5%
-2.6%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(2) Unaudited
(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures
(4) Reported as U.S. sales
(5) Refer to supplemental sales information schedule
(6) Previously referred to as Medical Devices
Supplemental Sales Information
(Dollars in Millions)
Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to
conform to current year product disclosures
2020
2021
2021
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (1)
OTC (2)
US
2,460
599
675
686
633
2,594
Intl
2,761
673
752
798
811
3,034
WW
5,221
1,273
1,426
1,484
1,444
5,627
PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (1)
INFECTIOUS DISEASES (2)
OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
104
21
16
18
11
66
Intl
292
87
71
82
57
297
WW
396
108
88
99
68
363
NEUROSCIENCE (2)
OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US
298
67
91
81
99
338
Intl
1,312
355
373
298
342
1,368
WW
1,610
422
464
379
441
1,706
CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (2,3)
OTHER
US
600
122
116
98
110
446
Intl
794
182
178
173
140
673
WW
1,394
305
293
271
250
1,119
Note : Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding
(1) Unaudited
(2) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment
(3) Other is inclusive of PROCRIT / EPREX, which was previously disclosed separately
