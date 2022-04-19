Ninja Makes Hosting a Breeze with Launch of Ninja TWISTi™

Entertaining expert and recipe developer Rosalynn Daniels teams up with Ninja to help home cooks become "confidip" hosts

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosting a dinner party or get-together can be daunting – especially for young adults hosting for the first time, and even for those with years of adulting experience following a two-year hiatus. As pandemic restrictions loosen, winter relents, and consumers welcome friends and family back into their homes for holidays and fun celebrations, Ninja, the number one brand in small kitchen appliances*, and a part of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX: 1691.HK), aspires to help people gain their hosting confidence back with a secret ingredient – the new NINJA TWISTi™.

The new Ninja TWISTi™, featuring a built-in Twist Tamper for easy blending without stalling, stirring, and shaking. (PRNewswire)

The powerful and versatile Ninja TWISTi™ offers better blender performance and breakdown without stalling, stirring, and shaking. With this launch, Ninja aims to empower consumers to be ultimate hosts and skip store-bought dips, as the Ninja TWISTi™ makes it easy to create any homemade dip or spread that will impress every guest.

Rosalynn Daniels, lifestyle personality, content creator and recipe developer is partnering with Ninja to help consumers be "confidip" hosts and welcome people back into their homes with ease. Rosalynn will use the Ninja TWISTi™ to develop unique dips and spreads with Ninja Test Kitchen – from original recipes to "dip dupes" – and share entertaining and lifestyle tips on how to be a confident host.

"With warmer weather and longer days finally here, so is the desire to get together with friends and family. Ninja is thrilled to partner with Rosalynn Daniels to share delicious dip recipes that all of your guests will want to gather around, alongside tips on how to master this season of entertainment," said Jonathan Webster, Senior Vice President, Ninja. "At Ninja, we're always striving to help home chefs create the best experiences in their kitchens. The Ninja TWISTi™ high-speed blender features a game-changing built-in Twist Tamper that delivers better blending performance and total texture control to create any homemade dip or spread you can imagine."

"Whether you're a first-time host or a hosting connoisseur, the Ninja TWISTi™ is here to help you get back in the swing of entertaining as we enjoy spring and summer celebrations with our loved ones," said Rosalynn Daniels. "This powerful blender is for everyone and every occasion. The built-in Twist Tamper makes recipe crafting quick and easy, so you won't have to spend too much time away from your guests!"

Join Ninja for "Hostess with the Most Dips," a shoppable livestream event on Instagram featuring Rosalynn Daniels on Wednesday, May 4th at 3pm EDT to learn the art and science of making delicious dips and spreads with the Ninja TWISTi™ and become a confident host ahead of spring and summer entertaining. Rosalynn will create one of her "dip dupe" recipes step-by-step, share her hosting tips, and answer blending and entertaining questions. Tune into the shoppable livestream on May 4th at 3pm EDT on Ninja's Instagram channel, @NinjaKitchen.

The Ninja TWISTi™, High-Speed Blender DUO delivers the smoothest purees and finest blends of any Ninja pitcher with its built-in Twist Tamper, Hybrid-Edge™ high-speed blades, smartTORQUE™ technology, drizzle cap, and a powerful motor. Have total texture control with the drizzle cap and the built-in Twist Tamper that pushes ingredients down towards the high-speed blades to create perfectly thick outputs like smoothie bowls and nut butters. Available now for $139.99 on NinjaKitchen.com.

Ninja is one of the three major brands of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691), which also includes Shark and Joyoung. JS Global ranks as one of the largest small household appliance companies in the world**.

About Ninja:

What we believe

You can make it.

Ninja believes that if you want to cook at home, you can. If you want to experiment more with recipes and ingredients, you can. If you want to cook dinner every single night, you can. If you want to be proud of what you're serving your family, you, without a doubt, can. We design tools and appliances that help you achieve endless opportunities with food, regardless of how much experience you have. It is our belief that if you have the desire to cook, that you can make it, and we're here to help you do it in ways that are fast, easy, and delicious.

About JS Global:

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2021, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies**. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

