Over 90% of Americans Who Switched Auto Insurance Companies Saved but Many Still Don't Shop Around for Additional Quotes According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

Of those policyholders who recently switched to a new auto insurer, 26% saved $200 or more.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With inflation on the rise and gas prices skyrocketing, Americans are looking for ways to cut back on certain expenses including auto insurance.

According to a recent survey by ValuePenguin, 92% of Americans who switched auto insurance companies saved when doing so. However, 65% of policyholders don't shop around when it's time to renew costing them potential savings.

View full report: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance-shopping-survey

Key findings:

92% of auto insurance policyholders who switched companies during their most recent renewal period saved money. This impact was limited, however, as 65% of policyholders didn't seek additional quotes during their renewal period.

Consumers who generally don't seek additional quotes might benefit from reconsidering their stance. 39% of consumers who didn't switch auto insurance companies say theirs offers the best rates. But more than a quarter (26%) of those who recently switched to a new auto insurer saved $200 or more annually, which means those who don't shop around may not have the full picture when they renew.

Whether they shopped around, nearly 40% of auto insurance policyholders saw their rates increase during their most recent renewal period. According to ValuePenguin's " State of Auto Insurance ," rates were expected to increase by an average of 0.6% across the U.S. in 2022. According to ValuePenguin's "," rates were expected to increase by an average of 0.6% across the U.S. in 2022.

To combat this, nearly 30% of those whose auto insurance rates went up decreased their coverage to save money. While dropping comprehensive insurance lowers your premiums, a March 2022 ValuePenguin survey found that many consumers mistakenly think they'd be covered for car theft or theft-related damage.

