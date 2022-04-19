Referrizer, LLC Reports Y-O-Y Quarterly Revenue Growth of 55% and Annual TTM Revenue Growth of 61% to $2,841,781

Referrizer, LLC Reports Y-O-Y Quarterly Revenue Growth of 55% and Annual TTM Revenue Growth of 61% to $2,841,781

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Referrizer, LLC, the world's most advanced marketing automation platform for local businesses today reported its financial results for the quarter and trailing twelve months "TTM" March 31, 2022. The company reported year-over-year 55% revenue growth and annual TTM revenue growth of 61% from 2021 to 2022.

First 1st Quarter 2022 Compared to First 1st Quarter 2021:

55% increase in revenue in Q1'22 compared to Q1'21, increasing to $760,533 from $491,565 in Q1'21.

Spend per customer increased by 24% from $455 in Q1 2021 to $565 in Q1 2022.

Number of successful payments increased 23% to 4,246 compared to 3,454 in Q1 2021.

Full Year TTM 2022 Compared to Full Year TTM 2021:

Revenue increased by 61% from $1,770,458 in 2021 to $2,841,781 in 2022.

Spend per customer increased by 27% from $1,092 in 2021 to $1,388 in 2022.

Number of successful payments increased 32% to 16,134 compared to 12,269 in 2021.

Upcoming Highlights

Revenue Growth TTM 1st Qtr. 2022

TTM 1st Qtr. 2022 revenue of $2,841,781 vs $2,572,813 2021 YE revenue for a 10% growth quarter to quarter.

Valuation

Last year at this time Referrizer raised capital at $8.8M pre-money valuation. Referrizer is now raising up to $2.0M at a pre-money valuation of $18M for an estimated ROI of 105% in 1 year.

Crowdfunding Campaign

Planned launch of $1 million crowdfunding campaign with Republic, a platform with over 1.5 million members at an $18 million pre-money valuation.

Sales

Signed strategic partnership with $5 billion SAAS business with 200 million users where we will be featured on their website.

276 new customers for the quarter

Two new integration partners Mariana Tek and Walla

Sales pipeline of multi-location corporate franchises in excess of $3.0 million representing 15 corporate opportunities.

Product

Designing Partnership Marketplace including APIs for largest APP marketplace for SMBs.

"Our first quarter and TTM full year results continue to thrive with 54% revenue growth over the same quarter last year and TTM full year growth of 61%" said Andre Cvijovic, the Company's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Cvijovic continued, "We are looking for participation in our crowdfunding campaign and or direct investment in Referrizer and also investor referrals for interested parties in this round of funding. Lastly, introductions to multi-location franchise owners would be greatly appreciated."

George O'Leary, Vice Chairman, said "With our TTM annual revenue going from $2.58M to $2.84M during the last quarter increases the calculated market capitalization by $2M, creating a buying opportunity for the crowdfunding campaign."

About Referrizer, LLC

Referrizer is helping local wellness businesses to solve two of their biggest business challenges: getting new customers and keeping existing customers longer. It's the worlds' most advanced marketing automation for local businesses offering end-to-end solutions.

Referrizer is a cloud software service platform that integrates with existing POS or business scheduling software. It empowers local businesses with an automated Referral Marketing System that turns existing customers into brand ambassadors. Our Reputation Management system prevents businesses from getting bad reviews while delivering 10x improvement in positive 5-star reviews. Our set of tools for Retention Marketing include: a loyalty program, Email and Text marketing automation that empowers communication with customers, so businesses can increase upsell value, prevent cancellations, reduce churn and extend lifetime value of their customers.

Our newest "Quick Connect" feature increases conversion rate from leads to customers by 400% by reducing time to contact leads from hours to less than 60 seconds.

As a result, businesses in our network experience positive ROI in the very first month, save hundreds of hours in manual labor through automation and most importantly get predictable, long-lasting results.

Referrizer is growing incredibly fast. Our upcoming releases in development will simplify user experience and the onboarding process while delivering even better results for our clients. For more information, visit our website at www.referrizer.com or reach andre.c@referrizer.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Andre Cvijovic George O'Leary Chairman and CEO Vice Chairman (954) 667-3648 (561) 779-8338 andre.c@referrizer.com goleary@referrizer.com

Referrizer, LLC

Selected Financial Data

Quarters Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021







Three Months Ended Mar. 31,



2022



2021 Statement of Operations Data





















Total revenue $ 760,533

$ 491,565 Net loss $ (190,794)*

$ (81,778)



































Balance Sheet Data











Mar 31, 2022

Mar 31, 2021 Total Assets $ 927,129

$ 941,388 Total Liabilities $ 542,385**

$ 173,238 Total Unitholders' Equity $ 384,744***

$ 768,150 Net Capitalized Software Development Costs $ 330,527

$ 304,782























* Net Loss increase includes hiring two new executives, product and marketing hires, and increase in pay for the Serbian Development and Support teams based upon change in the market dynamics.

** Includes $350,000 of new SBA loan with a 30-year term at 3.75% interest.

*** Decrease in Equity due to ( $523k ) in TTM net loss offset by equity compensation of $133k .

View original content:

SOURCE Referrizer, LLC