RIVN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Rivian Automotive, Inc. Shareholders

RIVN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Rivian Automotive, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021 and/or between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in RIVN:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26060&from=4

Rivian Automotive, Inc. NEWS - RIVN NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Rivian Automotive, Inc. you have until May 6, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Rivian Automotive, Inc. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the RIVN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26060&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm