Sequans to Participate in the B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 26, 2022

PARIS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, located in Beverly Hills, California on May 24 – 26, 2022.

Sequans will conduct one-on-one meetings on Thursday, May 26th and host a fireside chat the same day.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative or email the event organizers at conference@brileyfin.com

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

