Win a Fantasy Weekend Of Your Dreams, Thanks to HI-CHEW™

The Fantasy Getaway Sweepstakes Will Select One Lucky Candy-Fanatic

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEWTM, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy has announced a once in a lifetime chance to win a two-night stay at the ultimate HI-CHEWTM Fantasy House in sunny Palm Springs, California. The sweepstakes, available to the public nationwide, is open between April 19-26.

HI-CHEW™ Fantasy House living room

Earlier this year, HI-CHEWTM made brand fans and consumer's dreams come true with the launch of the new HI-CHEWTM Fantasy Mix featuring three mouthwatering must-have flavors: Rainbow Sherbet, Blue Hawaii, and Blue Raspberry. Just in time for National Candy Month, HI-CHEWTM is transforming a Palm Springs poolside property into a fantasy destination fit for the biggest chewy candy brand fan. The HI-CHEWTM Fantasy House, located minutes from downtown Palm Springs, has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with space to hang with friends and live out your HI-CHEWTM dream weekend.

Inspired by the unique and nostalgic flavors of Fantasy Mix, each room will be transformed into a vibrant flavor experience, as if you were stepping into an unwrapped chewlet. The living area will evoke the ultimate magical hang out in the clouds, while each bedroom creates a fruit-forward oasis for guests. The Blue Raspberry room will feature whimsical sweet and tart decor, while the Rainbow Sherbet room highlights the magic of color, and the Blue Hawaii room brings you right to the tropics. Each bedroom leads out to the backyard, the ultimate hangout space with a gorgeous pool filled with HI-CHEWTM themed floaties to kick back and relax, and life-size games ready to bring in the fun.

"Our new Fantasy Mix features some of the most requested HI-CHEWTM flavors from our consumers, and now we are bringing it to life through this engaging sweepstakes," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), President and Chief Executive Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "The HI-CHEWTM Fantasy House includes a flavorful experience that is unlike anything we have ever done before. We are so excited to offer one of our brand fans and their friends a chance to experience HI-CHEWTM in this unique way."

The selected winner will be able to invite up to five guests to join them on this candy-filled trip of a lifetime. The HI-CHEWTM Fantasy House will be stocked with tons of the latest HI-CHEWTM flavors including the new Fantasy Mix, HI-CHEWTM swag, and more. The public can enter into the sweepstakes April 19-26. To enter visit www.hi-chew.com/fantasy. Specific sweepstakes terms and conditions do apply.

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Fruit Combos Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, and the new Fantasy Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, and Fruit Combos. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten and cholesterol, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

Blue Hawaii bedroom at the HI-CHEW™ Fantasy House

Rainbow Sherbet bedroom at the HI-CHEW™ Fantasy House

