Announcing This Year's TheFitExpo™ Special Features

The Largest Fitness Event on the West Coast

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheFitExpo™, presented by Subway Restaurants, announces the highly anticipated 2022 LA show returning to the LA Convention Center, Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22. The expo includes over 50,000 wellness enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders and powerlifters to jiu-jitsu and functional fitness, personal trainers, Group X instructors, competitive athletes, and even the weekend warrior for one epic weekend.

TheFitExpo (PRNewswire)

NEW 2022 FEATURE:

USA Pickleball Exhibition. There will be Certified USA Pickleball Instructors demonstrating all skill levels of the sport. Continuous round-robin play by players of all ages and skill will be continuously showcased. In addition, attendees can try out Pickleball on three short specially designed courses as well as experience new playing equipment and learn where they can join a local pickleball group in their community.

MEET CELEBRITIES:

Leading fitness professionals will provide hot training tips, informational seminars, demonstrations, and pose for photos. Celebrities include: Dana Linn Bailey (First Women's Physic Pro in NCP/IFBB), Rob Bailey (Bodybuilder), Billy Blanks (creator of Tae Bo), Big Boy (Powerlifter & Viral Video Sensation), Jay Cutler (4X Mr. Olympian), Starr Hawkins (WCO Calisthenics), Phil Heath (7X Mr. Olympian), Brandon Hendrickson (2021 Men's Physique Olympic Winner), Kali Muscle (YOUTUBE SENSATION and Hardcore Bodybuilder), Sugar Shawn Ray (Hall of Fame Bodybuilder), Julian Smith (NPC Bodybuilder), and many more. View the list of celebrities.

JOIN IN THE COMPETITIONS:

TheFitExpo™ will host thousands of competitors in over 20 events during the show. You could win some cash prizes. Early registration is encouraged.

MORE COOL STUFF:

The Healthy Eating Pavilion will be hosted by Chef Mareya Ibrahim. Also, appearing on stage, "5 Keys for Vegan Fat Loss" by Dani Taylor, Vegan Strong, "Growing up Foreman – the Grit and Fight of a Legendary Boxing Family" by George Foreman III and George Foreman IV, and "How to be a Healthy Vegan" by Korin Sutton, Vegan Strong. A full schedule of presenters and times.

Shopping & Sampling. Hundreds of companies will be selling and sampling the best in nutrition products and services with many offering cool products at discounted prices as well as giving out FREE samples.

Group Training Zone. (GTZ) Wow the Crowd! Fit Pro Contest is for dance enthusiast and dance instructors. If you are an instructor and you want to put your skills to the test, let us know you are coming and prepare a 3–5-minute song to WOW our attendees. Bring your back up crew and compete against other instructors. There will also be a More Dance in the House contest. The GTZ will feature Country Fusion with Elizabeth Mooney, a Workout with Kymberlee Raya from Fly Girl Dance and Fitness during the Celebrity and Influencer Bootcamp. Sign up at wowthecrowdcomp@gmail.com. Cash prizes for the top winners.

Tickets including the competitions, wellness seminars, demonstrations, and celebrity autograph sessions. Purchased online

Adults - $30/day or $50/weekend

Children 12 - 6 are $10/ day

Kids under 6 free

Hours 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. both days

Information on all the programs, celebrity greetings, classes, competition sign ups, class demonstrations, seminar schedules, Continuing Education (CEU) workshops, etc. Visit www.thefitexpo.com or call 1-888-FIT-EXPO.

Media Contact:

Joice Truban Curry

c3 Communications, Inc.

joice@c3publicrelations.com

M. 619-540-661

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TheFitExpo