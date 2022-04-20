CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS OF $19.4 MILLION

  • Net income of $19.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • ROA of 1.06% and ROE of 14.44% for the quarter.
  • Core loans increased by $120.3 million, or 2.4% (9.6% annualized), in the first quarter, while PPP loans decreased by $47.1 million, for a net increase in total loans of $73.2 million, or 1.4% (5.6% annualized) from last quarter.
  • Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.07% in the first quarter, from 0.08% last quarter.
  • Cost of average total deposits remained at 0.06% in the first quarter.
  • Completed equity investment and on track to serve as bank sponsor for Swell Financial, as part of the recently announced Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") strategy.
  • Board of Directors approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

HONOLULU, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income for the first quarter of 2022 of $19.4 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.70, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2021 of $18.0 million, or EPS of $0.64, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $22.3 million, or EPS of $0.80.

In addition to the financial results, during the first quarter of 2022, the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Hawaii District Office announced that CPB was named the SBA Lender of the Year (Category 2), with CPB originating more SBA 7a loans to small businesses in Hawaii in 2021 than all other major Hawaii banks combined.

The first quarter also included an announcement that Swell Financial, Inc. ("Swell") will work with CPB and Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) ("Elevate", a leading tech-enabled provider of online credit solutions). Swell is a newly-launched fintech company incubated within CPB. It is on track to launch an integrated checking and line-of-credit account in the summer of 2022, with CPB serving as the bank sponsor. This key initiative will enable CPB to expand its presence beyond Hawaii into the U.S. mainland market. During the quarter, Swell also successfully closed a $10 million Series A capital raise that was led by third party investors, with participation from CPF and Elevate.

Finally, during the first quarter, the Bank continued its strong momentum with the new Shaka all-digital checking account base having reached nearly 4,000 accounts opened to-date. The Bank continues to focus on providing best-in-class digital convenience to our core Hawaii market through the product and related services.

"Central Pacific is pleased with our continued strong earnings in the first quarter of 2022. We anticipate that our ongoing digital transformation, along with a previously announced Banking-as-a-Service strategy, will contribute to our earnings growth in the future. With Hawaii's stronger than anticipated economic recovery, we continue to have an optimistic outlook, and are committed to supporting the financial needs of our customers and the broader community," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Hawaii recently removed nearly all of the COVID-related restrictions which further facilitated our tourism industry's rapid recovery. Recent air arrivals have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels, even without the return of our international market. This has had a positive impact on our unemployment rate and our real estate market which has seen significant gains in sales and prices," said Executive Vice Chair Catherine Ngo.

"Our favorable revenue growth trends continued into the first quarter with solid core loan growth. With our strong asset quality, liquidity and capital positions, we are well positioned to continue to grow our market share," according to Arnold Martines, President and Chief Operating Officer.

On April 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 234,981 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $6.7 million, or an average cost per share of $28.65. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company returned $13.9 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $50.9 million, compared to $49.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $53.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.97%, compared to 3.19% in the year-ago quarter and 3.08% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter decrease in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to lower net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, combined with lower yields on core loans, partially offset by higher average loan and investment security balances. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 included $1.9 million in net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, compared to $4.7 million in the previous quarter. Net deferred fees on PPP loans remaining at March 31, 2022 was $1.7 million, compared to $3.5 million at December 31, 2021. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Table 4.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to a credit to the provision of $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $7.7 million in the previous quarter. The credit to the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022 was driven by continued improvements in the economic forecast and our loan portfolio.

Other operating income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $9.6 million, compared to $10.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $11.6 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $1.8 million and lower income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") of $0.3 million, partially offset by higher other service charges and fees of $0.7 million and higher service charges on deposit accounts of $0.4 million. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $0.7 million, lower other service charges and fees of $0.5 million, and lower BOLI income of $0.4 million. The lower mortgage banking income during the current quarter was primarily attributable to lower loan origination activity due to rising interest rates. The lower BOLI income was primarily attributable to volatility in the equity markets. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $38.2 million, compared to $37.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $42.4 million in the previous quarter. The increase in other operating expense from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.2 million, partially offset by lower computer software expense of $0.7 million, and lower advertising expense of $0.5 million. The decrease in other operating expense from the previous quarter is primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits of $2.1 million, lower net occupancy expense of $0.4 million, lower deferred compensation plan expense of $0.4 million (included in other), lower legal and professional services of $0.3 million, and lower entertainment and promotions expense of $0.3 million (included in other). In addition, other operating expense in the previous quarter included branch consolidation costs of $0.4 million (included in other). Lower salaries and employee benefits during the current quarter was primarily due to lower incentive compensation accruals and commissions, combined with $1.1 million in severance expense included in the previous quarter. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 63.16%, compared to 62.54% in the year-ago quarter and 65.61% in the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 23.7%, compared to 23.2% in the year-ago quarter and 25.4% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2022 of $7.30 billion increased from $6.98 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased from $7.42 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at March 31, 2022 of $5.17 billion increased from $5.14 billion at March 31, 2021, and increased from $5.10 billion at December 31, 2021. The sequential quarter increase in total loans included a net increase in core loans (or non-PPP loans) of $120.3 million led by growth in consumer loans of $45.1 million, home equity loans of $39.1 million, commercial mortgage loans of $23.3 million, and other commercial loans of $14.3 million, partially offset by a decline in PPP loans of $47.1 million due to SBA forgiveness and paydowns. The growth in consumer loans was primarily due to mainland unsecured and automobile portfolio purchases during the quarter. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 5.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022 of $6.60 billion increased from $6.21 billion at March 31, 2021, and decreased from $6.64 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.12 billion at March 31, 2022, and decreased by $36.8 million from December 31, 2021. Non-core deposits decreased by $3.3 million from December 31, 2021. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 78.4% at March 31, 2022, compared to 76.8% at December 31, 2021. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 6.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022 totaled $5.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets at March 31, 2021, and $5.9 million, or 0.08% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 7.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $0.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter, and net recoveries of $0.9 million in the previous quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2022 was 1.25%, compared to 1.59% at March 31, 2021 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of core loans at March 31, 2022 was 1.26%, compared to 1.36% at December 31, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Tables 8 and 9.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $486.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $542.9 million and $558.2 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in shareholders' equity was primarily due to unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment securities portfolio which flow through accumulated other comprehensive income, and were driven by the rising interest rate environment.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2022, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.5%, 11.9%, 14.2%, and 10.9%, respectively, compared to 8.5%, 12.2%, 14.5%, and 11.2%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 544126). A playback of the call will be available through May 18, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 856811) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.30 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 30 branches and 65 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)

TABLE 1



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands,


Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

     except for per share amounts)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT











     Net interest income


$     50,935


$     53,096


$     56,086


$     52,061


$     49,804

     (Credit) provision for credit losses


(3,195)


(7,692)


(2,635)


(3,443)


(821)

     Total other operating income


9,551


11,566


10,253


10,530


10,711

     Total other operating expense


38,205


42,422


41,345


41,433


37,846

     Income tax expense


6,038


7,605


6,814


5,887


5,452

     Net income


19,438


22,327


20,815


18,714


18,038

     Basic earnings per common share


$        0.70


$        0.80


$        0.74


$        0.66


$        0.64

     Diluted earnings per common share


0.70


0.80


0.74


0.66


0.64

     Dividends declared per common share


0.26


0.25


0.24


0.24


0.23












PERFORMANCE RATIOS











     Return on average assets (ROA) [1]


1.06 %


1.22 %


1.15 %


1.06 %


1.07 %

     Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]


14.44


16.05


14.82


13.56


13.07

     Average shareholders' equity to average assets


7.34


7.61


7.79


7.84


8.19

     Efficiency ratio  [2]


63.16


65.61


62.32


66.20


62.54

     Net interest margin (NIM) [1]


2.97


3.08


3.31


3.16


3.19

     Dividend payout ratio [3]


37.14


31.25


32.43


36.36


35.94












SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES











     Average loans, including loans held for sale


$ 5,114,260


$ 5,073,069


$ 5,022,909


$ 5,110,820


$ 5,079,874

     Average interest-earning assets


6,932,649


6,890,829


6,761,643


6,606,779


6,305,786

     Average assets


7,341,850


7,315,325


7,210,210


7,039,928


6,738,825

     Average deposits


6,581,593


6,536,826


6,424,768


6,269,516


5,958,742

     Average interest-bearing liabilities


4,429,114


4,407,612


4,221,073


4,253,382


4,161,453

     Average shareholders' equity


538,601


556,462


561,606


552,102


551,976












[1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual)

[2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income)

[3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share
























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Financial Highlights


(Unaudited)

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)

(dollars in thousands)


Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,



2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS











  Central Pacific Financial Corp











     Leverage capital ratio


8.5 %


8.5 %


8.5 %


8.6 %


8.9 %

     Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.9


12.2


12.2


12.7


13.1

     Total risk-based capital ratio


14.2


14.5


14.6


14.9


15.4

     Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


10.9


11.2


11.2


11.6


12.0

  Central Pacific Bank











     Leverage capital ratio


9.0


8.9


9.0


9.1


9.4

     Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


12.6


12.8


13.0


13.5


13.9

     Total risk-based capital ratio


13.8


14.0


14.3


14.6


15.0

     Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


12.6


12.8


13.0


13.5


13.9














Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

BALANCE SHEET











     Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs


$ 5,174,837


$ 5,101,649


$ 5,045,797


$ 5,077,318


$ 5,137,849

     Total assets


7,298,819


7,419,089


7,298,231


7,178,481


6,979,265

     Total deposits


6,599,031


6,639,158


6,515,863


6,397,159


6,208,950

     Long-term debt


105,677


105,616


105,556


105,495


105,436

     Total shareholders' equity


486,328


558,219


555,419


552,793


542,865

     Total shareholders' equity to total assets


6.66 %


7.52 %


7.61 %


7.70 %


7.78 %












ASSET QUALITY











     Allowance for credit losses (ACL)


$     64,754


$     68,097


$     74,587


$     77,781


$     81,553

     Nonaccrual loans


5,336


5,881


7,237


6,745


7,194

     Non-performing assets (NPA)


5,336


5,881


7,237


6,745


7,194

     ACL to total loans


1.25 %


1.33 %


1.48 %


1.53 %


1.59 %

     ACL to core loans (refer to Table 9)


1.26 %


1.36 %


1.55 %


1.68 %


1.80 %

     ACL to nonaccrual loans


1,213.53 %


1,157.92 %


1,030.63 %


1,153.17 %


1,133.63 %

     NPA to total assets


0.07 %


0.08 %


0.10 %


0.09 %


0.10 %












PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING











     Book value per common share


$       17.63


$       20.14


$       19.84


$       19.59


$       19.19

     Closing market price per common share


27.90


28.17


25.68


26.06


26.68


CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)

TABLE 2



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021


ASSETS












Cash and due from financial institutions


$           83,947


$           81,506


$       108,669


$         116,009


$           93,358


Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions


118,183


247,401


240,173


224,469


166,533


Investment securities:












     Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


1,199,482


1,631,699


1,535,450


1,407,340


1,216,341


     Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of:
     $329,503 at March 31, 2022, none at December 31, 2021,
     September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021


329,507






     Equity securities, at fair value




1,593


1,578


1,435


          Total investment securities


1,528,989


1,631,699


1,537,043


1,408,918


1,217,776


Loans held for sale


4,677


3,531


5,290


5,361


5,234


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


5,174,837


5,101,649


5,045,797


5,077,318


5,137,849


     Less: allowance for credit losses


64,754


68,097


74,587


77,781


81,553


          Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


5,110,083


5,033,552


4,971,210


4,999,537


5,056,296


Premises and equipment, net


79,455


80,354


80,190


76,740


72,599


Accrued interest receivable


16,423


16,709


17,110


19,014


19,440


Investment in unconsolidated entities


31,092


29,679


30,397


31,052


31,487


Mortgage servicing rights


9,480


9,738


9,976


10,500


11,094


Bank-owned life insurance


167,407


169,148


167,961


167,289


167,110


Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock


8,943


7,964


7,952


8,149


8,155


Right of use lease asset


38,435


39,441


40,757


41,890


44,727


Other assets


101,705


68,367


81,503


69,553


85,456


          Total assets


$      7,298,819


$      7,419,089


$    7,298,231


$      7,178,481


$      6,979,265


LIABILITIES












Deposits:












     Noninterest-bearing demand


$      2,269,562


$      2,291,246


$    2,195,404


$      2,203,806


$      2,070,428


     Interest-bearing demand


1,433,284


1,415,277


1,372,626


1,341,280


1,237,574


     Savings and money market


2,197,647


2,225,903


2,296,968


2,048,945


2,004,368


     Time


698,538


706,732


650,865


803,128


896,580


          Total deposits


6,599,031


6,639,158


6,515,863


6,397,159


6,208,950


Long-term debt


105,677


105,616


105,556


105,495


105,436


Lease liability


39,610


40,731


41,933


43,112


46,033


Other liabilities


68,123


75,317


79,412


79,874


75,933


          Total liabilities


6,812,441


6,860,822


6,742,764


6,625,640


6,436,352


EQUITY












Shareholders' equity:












     Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares;
     issued and outstanding:  none at March 31, 2022, December 31,
     2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021







     Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares;
     issued and outstanding:  27,584,929 at March 31, 2022,
      27,714,071 at December 31, 2021, 27,999,588 at September 30,
      2021, 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021, and 28,282,530 at March 31,
     2021


421,153


426,091


436,957


440,854


443,505


Additional paid-in capital


98,270


98,073


97,279


96,182


95,721


Retained earnings


54,252


42,015


22,916


10,831


628


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(87,347)


(7,960)


(1,733)


4,926


3,011


     Total shareholders' equity


486,328


558,219


555,419


552,793


542,865


Non-controlling interest


50


48


48


48


48


     Total equity


486,378


558,267


555,467


552,841


542,913


     Total liabilities and  equity


$      7,298,819


$      7,419,089


$    7,298,231


$      7,178,481


$      6,979,265







































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)

TABLE 3



Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

Interest income:











     Interest and fees on loans


$               44,949


$               47,576


$               51,104


$               49,024


$               46,074

     Interest and dividends on investment securities:











          Taxable investment securities


7,134


6,667


6,210


4,447


5,106

          Tax-exempt investment securities


651


642


470


346


514

          Dividend income on investment securities


21


21


18


18


18

     Interest on deposits in other financial institutions


72


86


105


61


10

     Dividend income on FHLB stock


59


61


62


63


59

          Total interest income


52,886


55,053


57,969


53,959


51,781

Interest expense:











     Interest on deposits:











          Demand


112


104


101


93


86

          Savings and money market


329


352


332


282


274

          Time


469


478


428


498


588

     Interest on short-term borrowings






2

     Interest on long-term debt


1,041


1,023


1,022


1,025


1,027

          Total interest expense


1,951


1,957


1,883


1,898


1,977

          Net interest income


50,935


53,096


56,086


52,061


49,804

(Credit) provision for credit losses


(3,195)


(7,692)


(2,635)


(3,443)


(821)

          Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses


54,130


60,788


58,721


55,504


50,625

Other operating income:











     Mortgage banking income


1,172


1,902


1,327


1,533


2,970

     Service charges on deposit accounts


1,861


1,800


1,637


1,443


1,478

     Other service charges and fees


4,488


5,016


4,942


4,619


3,790

     Income from fiduciary activities


1,154


1,283


1,292


1,269


1,231

     Net gain on sales of investment securities




100


50


     Income from bank-owned life insurance


539


946


540


1,210


797

     Other


337


619


415


406


445

          Total other operating income


9,551


11,566


10,253


10,530


10,711

Other operating expense:











     Salaries and employee benefits


20,942


23,030


23,566


23,790


19,827

     Net occupancy


3,774


4,129


4,185


4,055


3,764

     Equipment


1,082


1,207


1,089


1,048


1,000

     Communication


806


922


824


756


769

     Legal and professional services


2,626


2,928


2,575


2,572


2,377

     Computer software


3,082


3,125


2,998


3,398


3,783

     Advertising


1,150


1,179


1,329


1,329


1,658

     Other


4,743


5,902


4,779


4,485


4,668

          Total other operating expense


38,205


42,422


41,345


41,433


37,846

          Income before income taxes


25,476


29,932


27,629


24,601


23,490

Income tax expense


6,038


7,605


6,814


5,887


5,452

          Net income


$               19,438


$               22,327


$               20,815


$               18,714


$               18,038

Per common share data:











     Basic earnings per share


$                   0.70


$                   0.80


$                   0.74


$                   0.66


$                   0.64

     Diluted earnings per share


0.70


0.80


0.74


0.66


0.64

     Cash dividends declared


0.26


0.25


0.24


0.24


0.23

     Basic weighted average shares outstanding


27,591,390


27,769,651


27,967,089


28,173,710


28,108,648

     Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


27,874,924


28,045,826


28,175,953


28,456,624


28,313,014
























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)


(Unaudited)

TABLE 4



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


March 31, 2021



Average


Average




Average


Average




Average


Average



 

(Dollars in thousands)


Balance


Yield/Rate


Interest


Balance


Yield/Rate


Interest


Balance


Yield/Rate


Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:



















     Interest-bearing deposits in
     other financial institutions


$   157,861


0.18 %


$       72


$   225,560


0.15 %


$       86


$     43,442


0.10 %


$       10

     Investment securities, excluding
     valuation allowance:



















       Taxable


1,535,039


1.86


7,155


1,469,711


1.82


6,688


1,081,271


1.90


5,124

       Tax-exempt [1]


117,493


2.80


824


114,529


2.84


813


93,665


2.78


651

          Total investment securities


1,652,532


1.93


7,979


1,584,240


1.89


7,501


1,174,936


1.97


5,775

     Loans, including loans held for sale


5,114,260


3.54


44,949


5,073,069


3.73


47,576


5,079,874


3.66


46,074

     Federal Home Loan Bank stock


7,996


2.98


59


7,960


3.05


61


7,534


3.13


59

          Total interest-earning assets


6,932,649


3.08


53,059


6,890,829


3.19


55,224


6,305,786


3.32


51,918

Noninterest-earning assets


409,201






424,496






433,039





     Total assets


$ 7,341,850






$ 7,315,325






$ 6,738,825
























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

     Interest-bearing liabilities:



















     Interest-bearing demand deposits


$ 1,425,303


0.03 %


$      112


$ 1,383,696


0.03 %


$      104


$ 1,186,963


0.03 %


$       86

     Savings and money market deposits


2,212,426


0.06


329


2,224,592


0.06


352


1,972,800


0.06


274

     Time deposits up to $250,000


223,661


0.28


156


225,451


0.31


176


236,828


0.41


241

     Time deposits over $250,000


462,087


0.28


313


468,292


0.26


302


657,004


0.21


347

          Total interest-bearing deposits


4,323,477


0.09


910


4,302,031


0.09


934


4,053,595


0.09


948

     Federal Home Loan Bank advances
     and other short-term borrowings








2,456


0.30


2

     Long-term debt


105,637


4.00


1,041


105,581


3.85


1,023


105,402


3.95


1,027

          Total interest-bearing liabilities


4,429,114


0.18


1,951


4,407,612


0.18


1,957


4,161,453


0.19


1,977

Noninterest-bearing deposits


2,258,116






2,234,795






1,905,147





Other liabilities


115,971






116,408






120,247





     Total liabilities


6,803,201






6,758,815






6,186,847





Shareholders' equity


538,601






556,462






551,976





Non-controlling interest


48






48






2





     Total equity


538,649






556,510






551,978





     Total liabilities and equity


$ 7,341,850






$ 7,315,325






$ 6,738,825
























Net interest income






$ 51,108






$ 53,267






$ 49,941




















Interest rate spread




2.90 %






3.01 %






3.13 %






















Net interest margin




2.97 %






3.08 %






3.19 %






















[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%








































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Loans by Geographic Distribution



(Unaudited)

TABLE 5



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

HAWAII:











     Commercial, financial and agricultural:











          SBA Paycheck Protection Program


$             43,380


$           87,459


$         198,315


$         395,352


$         548,880

          Other


407,559


422,388


404,751


389,341


399,154

     Real estate:











          Construction


122,329


122,867


128,908


133,457


137,976

          Residential mortgage


1,874,048


1,875,980


1,748,729


1,711,801


1,687,513

          Home equity


676,326


637,249


618,951


583,430


559,514

          Commercial mortgage


927,241


922,146


915,746


926,006


911,216

     Consumer


337,188


333,843


331,987


328,332


319,032

     Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs


4,388,071


4,401,932


4,347,387


4,467,719


4,563,285

     Allowance for credit losses


(51,521)


(55,808)


(62,126)


(67,773)


(70,961)

     Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


$        4,336,550


$      4,346,124


$      4,285,261


$      4,399,946


$      4,492,324












U.S. MAINLAND: [1]











     Commercial, financial and agricultural:











          SBA Paycheck Protection Program


$                  851


$             3,868


$           20,356


$           39,258


$           48,939

          Other


136,857


107,733


114,122


96,884


115,035

     Real estate:











          Construction


988





          Commercial mortgage


316,258


298,058


292,671


260,424


253,122

     Consumer


331,812


290,058


271,261


213,033


157,468

     Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs


786,766


699,717


698,410


609,599


574,564

     Allowance for credit losses


(13,233)


(12,289)


(12,461)


(10,008)


(10,592)

     Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


$           773,533


$         687,428


$         685,949


$         599,591


$         563,972












TOTAL:











     Commercial, financial and agricultural:











          SBA Paycheck Protection Program


$             44,231


$           91,327


$         218,671


$         434,610


$         597,819

          Other


544,416


530,121


518,873


486,225


514,189

     Real estate:











          Construction


123,317


122,867


128,908


133,457


137,976

          Residential mortgage


1,874,048


1,875,980


1,748,729


1,711,801


1,687,513

          Home equity


676,326


637,249


618,951


583,430


559,514

          Commercial mortgage


1,243,499


1,220,204


1,208,417


1,186,430


1,164,338

     Consumer


669,000


623,901


603,248


541,365


476,500

     Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs


5,174,837


5,101,649


5,045,797


5,077,318


5,137,849

     Allowance for credit losses


(64,754)


(68,097)


(74,587)


(77,781)


(81,553)

     Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


$        5,110,083


$      5,033,552


$      4,971,210


$      4,999,537


$      5,056,296












[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States














CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


 Deposits


 (Unaudited)

TABLE 6



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

Noninterest-bearing demand


$        2,269,562


$        2,291,246


$        2,195,404


$        2,203,806


$        2,070,428

Interest-bearing demand


1,433,284


1,415,277


1,372,626


1,341,280


1,237,574

Savings and money market


2,197,647


2,225,903


2,296,968


2,048,945


2,004,368

Time deposits less than $100,000


132,712


136,584


139,358


141,498


145,497

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000


87,838


88,873


87,491


89,710


88,814

     Core deposits


6,121,043


6,157,883


6,091,847


5,825,239


5,546,681












Government time deposits


188,000


214,950


238,950


403,755


500,194

Other time deposits greater than $250,000


289,988


266,325


185,066


168,165


162,075

     Total time deposits greater than $250,000


477,988


481,275


424,016


571,920


662,269

          Total deposits


$        6,599,031


$        6,639,158


$        6,515,863


$        6,397,159


$        6,208,950
























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans


(Unaudited)

TABLE 7



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

Nonaccrual loans: [1]











     Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other


$           293


$           183


$           689


$           699


$         1,412

     Real estate:











       Residential mortgage


3,804


4,623


5,351


5,280


4,553

       Home equity


820


786


880


434


439

     Consumer


419


289


317


332


790

          Total nonaccrual loans


5,336


5,881


7,237


6,745


7,194

Other real estate owned ("OREO"):











     Real estate:











       Residential mortgage






          Total OREO






          Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")


5,336


5,881


7,237


6,745


7,194

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]











     Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other


592


945



29


     Real estate:











       Residential mortgage


111



444


1,438


4,522

       Home equity



44




     Consumer


621


374


166


100


262

          Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest


1,324


1,363


610


1,567


4,784

Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]











     Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other




12


26


63

     Real estate:











       Residential mortgage


2,751


3,768


4,458


4,258


5,473

       Commercial mortgage


1,004


1,043


1,577


1,636


1,698

     Consumer


83


92


99


132


198

          Total restructured loans still accruing interest


3,838


4,903


6,146


6,052


7,432

          Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and
          restructured loans still accruing interest


$       10,498


$       12,147


$       13,993


$       14,364


$       19,410












Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans


0.10 %


0.12 %


0.14 %


0.13 %


0.14 %

Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO


0.10 %


0.12 %


0.14 %


0.13 %


0.14 %

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing 
interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO


0.13 %


0.14 %


0.16 %


0.16 %


0.23 %

Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured
loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO


0.20 %


0.24 %


0.28 %


0.28 %


0.38 %












Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:











Balance at beginning of quarter


$         5,881


$         7,237


$         6,745


$         7,194


$         6,192

Additions


1,659


1,375


1,951


1,879


2,257

Reductions:











     Payments


(1,598)


(933)


(767)


(1,120)


(292)

     Return to accrual status


(38)


(1,034)


(141)


(84)


(99)

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments


(568)


(764)


(551)


(1,124)


(864)

          Total reductions


(2,204)


(2,731)


(1,459)


(2,328)


(1,255)

Balance at end of quarter


$         5,336


$         5,881


$         7,237


$         6,745


$         7,194












[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement were applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. This relief ended on January 1, 2022. These loan modifications were not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above













CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans


(Unaudited)

TABLE 8



Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

Allowance for credit  losses ("ACL"):











     ACL at beginning of period


$     68,097


$     74,587


$     77,781


$     81,553


$     83,269












     (Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]


(2,931)


(7,417)


(2,969)


(2,963)


(974)












     Charge-offs:











       Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other


254


379


334


401


609

       Consumer


1,216


952


829


1,523


1,098

          Total charge-offs


1,470


1,331


1,163


1,924


1,707












     Recoveries:











                 Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other


350


358


281


276


89

                 Real estate:











          Construction



1,159




          Residential mortgage


112


13


53


186


106

          Home equity






9

          Commercial mortgage





65


8

       Consumer


596


728


604


588


753

          Total recoveries


1,058


2,258


938


1,115


965

     Net (recoveries) charge-offs


412


(927)


225


809


742

     ACL at end of period


$     64,754


$     68,097


$     74,587


$     77,781


$     81,553












Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs


$ 5,114,260


$ 5,073,069


$ 5,022,909


$ 5,110,820


$ 5,079,874

Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans


0.03 %


(0.07) %


0.02 %


0.06 %


0.06 %












[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR

[2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income.  The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures













CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited)

TABLE 9



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:





Mar 31,


Dec 31,


Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

ACL


$        64,754


$        68,097


$        74,587


$        77,781


$        81,553












Total loans


$   5,174,837


$   5,101,649


$   5,045,797


$   5,077,318


$   5,137,849

Less: PPP loans


44,231


91,327


218,671


434,610


597,819

Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)


$   5,130,606


$   5,010,322


4,827,126


4,642,708


$   4,540,030












Ratio of ACL to total loans


1.25 %


1.33 %


1.48 %


1.53 %


1.59 %

Ratio of ACL to core loans


1.26 %


1.36 %


1.55 %


1.68 %


1.80 %

